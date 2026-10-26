India’s CSR Expenditure Projected to Reach ₹5.50 Lakh Crore by 2030; CSRBOX Evolves its 12-Year Legacy into One Purpos India Forum

OPIF 2026 to convene government, corporates, philanthropy, sustainability, technology and civil society to strengthen collaboration and accelerate development impact

New Delhi, October 2026: India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ecosystem is entering a significant phase of growth, with cumulative CSR expenditure estimated at ₹5.50 lakh crore between April 2014 and March 2030, according to a CSRBOX report. From an annual CSR expenditure of approximately ₹10,065 crore in FY 2014–15, the figure is projected to reach ₹77,000 crore+ annually by 2030. As these resources expand, strengthening the alignment between development priorities, institutional capabilities and available funding is becoming increasingly important to ensure that capital translates into sustained impact across sectors and geographies.

Against this backdrop, CSRBOX is evolving the India CSR & ESG Summit into the One Purpos India Forum (OPIF), building on 12 years of engagement with India’s CSR and sustainability ecosystem. The 13th edition of the Forum will take place from 26–28 October 2026 at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi, bringing together representatives from government, corporate CSR, philanthropy, sustainability, technology, social enterprises and civil society to explore collaborative approaches to India’s development priorities.

Register Now: https://csrbox.org/opif/registration.php

Since its inception in 2014, the Forum has evolved alongside the country’s CSR landscape, providing a platform for organisations, NGOs, philanthropists, corporates and the government to exchange knowledge, identify implementation partners and explore opportunities for collaboration. The introduction of the India CSR Outlook Report in 2015 further strengthened this role by providing insights into CSR expenditure, sectoral allocations and geographical distribution. Over the years, the platform has expanded to include capacity-building initiatives for non-profits, engagements between funders and implementing organisations, discussions on technology-led solutions, and participation from government representatives and public institutions.

The transition to OPIF reflects the changing requirements of India’s development ecosystem, where addressing complex social and environmental challenges increasingly calls for coordination across funding sources, institutional capabilities and implementation networks. While CSR remains an important source of development financing, family offices, philanthropic institutions, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds and impact investors also represent significant pools of resources. Greater coordination among these stakeholders, alongside government facilitation and stronger institutional partnerships, can help identify development gaps, improve resource allocation and support solutions that respond to local needs.

OPIF 2026 seeks to advance this approach through a broader Purpose Economy framework, connecting organisations and institutions that contribute to social, environmental and economic progress. The approach emphasises facilitation rather than prescription, recognising that companies must retain the autonomy to determine their CSR priorities in accordance with their institutional objectives, areas of expertise and applicable regulatory requirements. Governments and public institutions can complement these efforts by providing development-related information, enabling partnerships and addressing institutional barriers that may limit effective collaboration.

The 2026 edition will bring together five established platforms under a unified national forum: the India CSR & ESG Summit, India Water & Rivers Forum, India Philanthropy Forum, Purpose Expo and Doing Good for Bharat Awards. Through this integrated platform, OPIF aims to create opportunities for dialogue and collaboration across sectors that have traditionally operated through separate networks, while enabling participants to explore partnerships, share implementation experience and identify approaches that can be adapted or scaled across regions.

The three-day programme will feature government-led roundtables, expert-led masterclasses, workshops, sectoral discussions, exhibitions and curated networking opportunities. Key areas of engagement include urban sustainability and liveable cities in collaboration with the Government of Telangana; skilling and employability in Uttar Pradesh; road safety with the National Road Safety Board, Government of India; sports development; CSR engagement in the North East; the role of CSR in India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem; and sustainability across the agro-food and beverage value chain.

The learning programme will also include sessions on ecological restoration and Nature-based Solutions, corporate employee volunteering, and the use of insights from more than 500 impact evaluations to strengthen development planning and decision-making. These engagements are intended to provide practitioners, funding institutions and implementing organisations with practical insights, while creating opportunities to connect evidence and experience with emerging development needs.

The Forum will convene senior representatives from government and public institutions, corporate leaders, CSR and sustainability professionals, philanthropic organisations, foundations, social enterprises, non-profits and technology-led impact organisations. The emphasis will be on enabling substantive engagement among stakeholders, including opportunities for non-profits to connect with potential funders and implementation partners, for companies to identify credible organisations and solutions, and for government representatives to explore collaborations aligned with public development priorities.

Commenting on the evolution of the Forum, Bhomik Shah, Founder and CEO, CSRBOX, said, “The task ahead of us is bigger than any one institution. Building a Viksit Bharat requires us to synergise rather than work in silos, bringing together the strengths of government, corporates, philanthropy, civil society and technology. We need stronger partnerships and practical solutions that respond to development priorities and create lasting value for people and the nation. OPIF is an effort to create a platform where these different capabilities can come together and translate shared intent into collective action.”

A key highlight of OPIF 2026 will be the release of the India CSR Outlook Report 2026, which will examine India’s CSR trajectory, geographical disparities in CSR expenditure and emerging opportunities for more effective deployment of resources. The report builds on CSRBOX’s continuing efforts to generate evidence and insights that can inform corporate decision-making, strengthen development partnerships and support a more geographically responsive approach to CSR.

The transition from the India CSR & ESG Summit to One Purpos India Forum marks the next phase in CSRBOX’s engagement with the country’s impact ecosystem. Building on its established work in CSR research, advisory, technology, programme implementation and ecosystem development, CSRBOX aims to strengthen the connections between institutions, resources and solutions required to address India’s evolving development priorities.

With OPIF 2026, CSRBOX seeks to provide a national platform where government, business, philanthropy, civil society and innovators can exchange perspectives, explore shared priorities and develop partnerships that contribute to a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable India

Media Contact

Name: Garima Nema

Designation: Manager – Impact Communications

Email: garima.nema@bharatcares.org

Contact Number: +91 70165 38691

About One Purpos India Forum

One Purpos India Forum (OPIF) is a national convergence platform hosted by CSRBOX for India’s evolving Purpose Economy. The 13th edition will take place from 26–28 October 2026 at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi. Integrating the India CSR & ESG Summit, India Water & Rivers Forum, India Philanthropy Forum, Purpose Expo and Doing Good for Bharat Awards, OPIF brings together stakeholders across CSR, ESG, sustainability, philanthropy, public policy, social innovation and impact-led organisations to strengthen collaboration and advance development outcomes.

About CSRBOX

CSRBOX is an impact-focused organisation working at the intersection of business, government, civil society and communities to enable social impact at scale. Through research, advisory, technology, programme implementation and ecosystem-building initiatives, CSRBOX works to strengthen partnerships and systems that advance India’s development priorities.