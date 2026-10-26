ICM MENA Promotes Ahmed Kamal to Chief Executive Officer

UAE, Dubai | Oct 26: ICM MENA today announced the promotion of Ahmed Kamal to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Kamal joined ICM in March 2019 as a Business Development Manager and has since built his career across the company’s regional business, most recently as Regional Manager.

His progression at ICM has included roles as Senior Business Development Manager and Team Leader for the region, leading business development for the company’s MENA client base. Before joining ICM MENA, he spent several years working across sales coordination and business development management in the industry, where he built client relationships and drove revenue growth.

Kamal brings more than a decade of experience in financial markets, with expertise in foreign exchange, business development and team leadership. His appointment reflects ICM MENA’s continued investment in its regional leadership as the firm extends its presence across the Middle East and North Africa.

Shoaib Abedi, Founder and Chairman, said: “Ahmed’s promotion recognises the contribution he has made to ICM MENA since joining, and the leadership he has shown in building our MENA team. As we continue to grow our presence across the region, his experience and close understanding of our clients put us in a strong position to deliver on that ambition.” Ahmed Kamal, CEO at ICM MENA, said: “I’m honoured to take on this role at ICM MENA. Over the past seven years, I have worked closely with our clients and teams across the region, and I’m committed to building on that foundation. My focus is on strengthening our relationships with traders and partners in MENA and continuing to deliver the trusted service that has shaped ICM’s reputation.”

ICM MENA is licensed by the UAE Capital Market Authority to promote and introduce financial products and services.