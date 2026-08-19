Infidigit Wins Two Agency of the Year Titles, Strengthening Its Position as an AI-Enabled Digital Growth Partner

Fifteen category wins span campaigns for Dun & Bradstreet, Walmart-owned Flipkart’s seller platform and other enterprise brands.

Mumbai, 19th August: Infidigit , an AI-enabled digital growth agency, won Agency of the Year at both the Digital Dragon Awards 2026 and the mCube Awards 2026, taking 15 category wins between the two programs.

The recognized work centers on a problem now facing most enterprise marketing teams: ranking first in Google no longer guarantees a brand appears in an AI-generated answer. For Flipkart Seller Hub, LLM optimization work delivered 14x growth in sessions from AI platforms and 1.24x growth in organic sessions. For Dun & Bradstreet India, an SEO and content strategy that repositioned the company’s blog as a topical authority engine produced 9x growth in non-brand clicks and 4x growth in organic sessions over 18 months For Babyshop, entering India with a new domain in a category dominated by established players, four months of technical SEO and non-brand content work lifted organic revenue 89% and transactions 122% while cutting cost per click by 88%.

Commenting on the recognition, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Infidigit, said, “Being named Agency of the Year twice in the same year is a proud milestone for Infidigit. These recognitions reflect the strength of our teams, the trust of our clients and our commitment to building growth systems that go beyond rankings. Search-led growth today must create visibility across search engines, AI platforms, content ecosystems and websites while delivering measurable business outcomes.”

At the Digital Dragon Awards 2026, presented by the Indian Business Council, Infidigit was named Agency of the Year and secured nine category wins across financial services, healthcare, B2B, retail, entertainment, automotive, interiors and website experience. Winning campaigns included work for Dun & Bradstreet, Flipkart Seller Hub, insurer HDFC Life, cancer care provider Everhope, automotive brand Sutsnax, theme park operator Imagicaa, interiors company Decorpot, retailer Babyshop and Nethradhama’s Phaco Festival ophthalmology conference.

Infidigit followed this with another Agency of the Year win at the mCube Awards 2026, along with six gold awards for campaigns across Imagicaa, Flipkart Seller Hub, Artflute, Max Fashion, Everhope and commodity intelligence platform Agriwatch. The wins recognized work across consumer entertainment, B2B, ecommerce, retail, healthcare and agricultural intelligence.

About Infidigit

Established in 2017, Infidigit is an AI-enabled digital growth partner offering SEO, AI SEO services, LLM SEO services, GEO, Content, PPC, ASO, CRO and website development. It is also the creator of Infigrowth, a next-generation DIY SEO platform combining rank tracking, LLM monitoring, SEO forecasting and other advanced features.

Infidigit has delivered 3.1B+ organic sessions, generated 39M+ leads, developed 135+ case studies and earned 110+ industry awards to date.

Media Contact

Payal D. Poojari

Marketing Executive

payal.poojari@infidigit.com

+91-9967536945