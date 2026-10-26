Juily Kulkarni: A Woman Redefining the Game Beyond the Chessboard

From National Champion to International Arbiter, Fair Play Expert and Mentor: A Journey of Excellence, Integrity and Inspiration

In chess, every move carries a story. Some are of victory, some of perseverance, and some of an unwavering commitment to the spirit of the game. Juily Kulkarni-Deshpande, originally from Sangli, Maharashtra, represents the latter.

Her journey has not been without challenges. She faced a profound personal setback at a young age with the loss of her father, shouldered responsibilities early and continued with determination. Life tested her again when she suffered a serious accidental injury, and she refused to let it define her. That resilience became integral to how she approached both chess and life.

With more than two decades of coaching experience, Juily has established herself as a distinguished name in the Indian chess fraternity. Her selection as an Arbiter for the 24th ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Tournament in Singapore, held from August 7 to 17, marks another milestone.

Juily is the second Indian woman holding all three prestigious titles of International Arbiter (IA), FIDE Instructor (FI) and Fair Play Expert (FPE), and is recognised as India’s second and Maharashtra’s first woman Fair Play Expert. A National Under-19 Gold Medallist at the School Games in 2002-03, she has also been an International Rated Player, with a current rating of 1936. Her understanding of the game from a player’s perspective has enriched everything that followed.

As an International Arbiter, she has officiated at tournaments across Local, State, National and International levels, including Grandmaster-level competition. The role goes beyond interpreting rules, demanding composure, impartiality and the ability to ensure a fair environment for every player.

As a FIDE Instructor and Chess in School (CIS) Trainer certified by the All India Chess Federation, she is equally committed to nurturing the next generation. Through JK’s Excellence Chess Academy, which she founded and heads, she mentors players across age groups and skill levels to become International rated Players. Her coaching covers openings, tactics and strategy, and the player’s overall development, improving concentration, patience, discipline, decision-making and self-confidence.

She is also the first woman organiser of an International-rated Chess Tournament in Pune, a one-day rapid event with a record prize fund of 4 lakh rupees, followed by record-breaking entries of more than 600 in the next edition. She organises chess events especially for women, as well as free chess meets open for all. The All India Chess Federation, Maharashtra Chess Association, Pune District Chess Circle and Nutan Buddhibal Mandal, Sangli have always supported her journey.

Her work has brought recognition and appreciation from chess legend Viswanathan Anand, yet her identity stands on her own achievements as a player, coach, International Arbiter, Fair Play Expert, instructor and mentor. Behind it lies a simple philosophy: chess is not only about winning; it is about integrity, respect and learning from every move.

She came, she saw, and she conquered not merely the chessboard, but every challenge along the way, an inspiring example of how dedication, knowledge and fair play transform passion into an enduring legacy.