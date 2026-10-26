Continuing a Legacy, Creating a New Future: Pradhumya and Satyen Kirad

In Pune’s business community, few journeys reflect the quiet strength of continuity, trust and adaptability as distinctly as that of the Kirad family. At its heart are Pradhumya Kirad and his brother Satyen Kirad, the new generation carrying forward a business tradition that began more than six decades ago.

Both completed their education at Sinhagad Institute, Pune. Pradhumya Kirad also studied at MIT College, Pune, while Satyen Kirad completed his Diploma from Government Polytechnic College, Pune. Together, the brothers are actively involved in handling and taking forward the business operations of R R Kirad, where traditional values meet contemporary practices, with a shared focus on maintaining the family’s legacy while embracing new opportunities.

They continue to benefit from the guidance and experience of their father Naresh Kirad and uncles Praful Kirad, Hemendra Kirad and Rohit Kirad, whose collective business understanding helps the brothers navigate an evolving environment and take informed decisions for the growth of the enterprise.

The story of R R Kirad dates back to 1961, when Late Ramnath Ramchandra Kirad began a modest transportation activity using bullock carts to move food grains, jaggery and other goods. Over the decades it evolved into a structured logistics and transportation business with major contribution of cement transportation. Late Shri Jawahar Kirad and Late Shri Ramnik Kirad strengthened its operational foundation and expanded its fleet and reach. Today the group has a fleet of around 300 trucks.

A significant chapter began in 2019, with the group’s entry into the automobile sector through an authorised Hyundai Motor India dealership. Under the involvement of the next generation, R R Kirad Hyundai has become an important part of the group’s diversified portfolio. Its operations encompass vehicle sales, finance, insurance, exchange and after-sales service, creating an integrated experience for customers. The dealership records average monthly sales of more than 100 vehicles and has delivered over 7,000 vehicles since its inception.

We believe business is not just about making money; it is about creating value, building trust, and making a positive impact.

Pradhumya Kirad

The group’s achievements in the automobile sector have been recognised through several Zonal and National Awards, and R R Kirad Group has also received various awards for its logistics services. Beyond business, the group contributes to society through various social-service initiatives and remains committed to community welfare.

Today, R R Kirad Group operates across logistics and transportation, automobile dealership, warehousing and distribution, retail clothing and infrastructure development, with its Head Office at Bhawani Peth and offices at Manjari, Sahajpur, Uruli Kanchan and Solapur.

For Pradhumya and Satyen Kirad, this growth is not simply about numbers or new locations. It is about carrying forward an inheritance while giving it contemporary direction, with the guiding philosophy still rooted in the values established in 1961: trust, discipline, dependable service and long-term relationships.