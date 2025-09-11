Kenvue in India Study Highlights Gaps in Cough Management, Calls for A Scientific Approach to Cough Categorization

National, 11th September 2025 – Kenvue, makers of Benadryl[1]®️ released its latest research study which highlights critical gaps in how cough is managed in India calling for urgent adoption of a scientific approach to cough evaluation and management The latest findings published in Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) shows that while cough is one of the most common reasons for outpatient visits, it continues to be poorly categorized and incorrectly treated, with high reliance on antibiotics and fixed-dose combinations.

In its pioneering efforts, Kenvue in India released its first-of-its-kind research based on Electronic Medical Records (EMR) data from 22 lakh+ patients. The analysis found that most cough cases were recorded as “unspecified i.e. not classified as productive or nonproductive or allergic etc. In fact, 71.04 % of adult patients and 66.42 % of elderly patients were not classified as productive or nonproductive cough. This lack of categorization prevents symptom-specific care and often leads to treatment guided by habit rather than evidence. The study also revealed widespread antibiotic use, with more than half of all patients prescribed them regardless of cough type. Among adults, 60.3%of those with productive cough and 53.1% with nonproductive cough received antibiotics, while in the elderly, 62% with productive cough and 52.3% with nonproductive cough were given similar prescriptions.

The findings highlight the critical need for rational prescribing practices, particularly in reducing the overuse of antibiotics, improved documentation and tailored treatment approaches. This approach aims to enhance clinical outcomes and address complexities of cough management while adapting treatment strategies to the evolving healthcare landscape.

Azithromycin was identified as the most frequently used antibiotic, followed by cefpodoxime. Fixed-dose antibiotic combinations such as amoxicillin with clavulanic acid were also commonly prescribed. Equally concerning was the persistent use of multi-ingredient cough formulations. The study highlights that these practices not only result in higher healthcare costs and unnecessary side-effects but also contribute significantly to the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance.

Dr. Agam Vora, Hon. General Secretary, Association of Physicians of India (API) said, “This study highlights that cough, despite being one of the most common health complaints, continues to be treated in ways that lack scientific consistency. This undermines patient care, prolongs symptoms, and exposes people to unnecessary medicines. The findings advocate for rational prescribing practices, particularly in reducing the overuse of antibiotics, and call for better documentation and tailored treatment approaches. This issue ultimately aims to enhance clinical outcomes by addressing the complexities of cough management and adapting treatment strategies to the evolving healthcare landscape.” Dr. Agam Vora further added, “The overuse of antibiotics in cough management is alarming. Antibiotics are being prescribed even when they are not indicated, and this practice is fuelling antimicrobial resistance at a time when the world is already grappling with resistant infections. The continued availability and use of irrational multi-ingredient cough syrups only makes the problem worse. This study highlights that India must urgently align everyday clinical practice with evidence-based recommendations, prioritising rational prescribing and strict categorization. Only then can we safeguard both individual patients and the healthcare system at large.” Responding to the findings, Dr. Harshad Malve, Medical Head Self Care & Operations, Kenvue said, “The study highlights the need for an urgent structured approach to cough management in India. At Kenvue, we recognize that doctors need practical tools, not just broad recommendations. With an aim to drive a scientific approach to cough evaluation and management, Kenvue in India has collaborated with the Association of Physicians of India (API) to launch Cough Clinics across 10 cities starting with the first dedicated Cough Clinic at BSES Hospital in Mumbai. This initiative provides physicians with validated categorization tools, structured training modules, and real-world guidance on rational prescribing. Our goal is to support healthcare professionals in moving away from empirical treatment and toward standardized, evidence-based care. The Cough Clinics represent a new model for tackling one of India’s most common yet most mismanaged health problems, ensuring patients receive the right treatment at the right time.”

The findings from the Kenvue in India study, supported by initiatives such as Cough Clinics aims to improve cough management in India. By prioritizing rational prescribing, accurate categorization, and evidence-based practice, the path is being laid for better patient outcomes and stronger protection against antimicrobial resistance.