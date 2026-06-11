Kids Become RJs, Take Charge of the Mic! KidZania’s New Experience Becomes a Major Attraction

Mumbai, June 11: Have you ever imagined children getting the opportunity to become radio jockeys while having fun and experiencing the excitement of a real radio studio? That dream has now become a reality. KidZania India has partnered with India’s leading radio network, BIG FM, to launch a unique BIG FM Radio Station, where children will not only play but also learn the fundamentals of radio broadcasting. This initiative blends entertainment and education in a way that helps children develop confidence, communication skills, and creativity. Have you ever imagined children getting the opportunity to become radio jockeys while having fun and experiencing the excitement of a real radio studio? That dream has now become a reality. KidZania India has partnered with India’s leading radio network, BIG FM, to launch a unique BIG FM Radio Station, where children will not only play but also learn the fundamentals of radio broadcasting. This initiative blends entertainment and education in a way that helps children develop confidence, communication skills, and creativity. Taranjeet Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer of KidZania India, said,

“Communication is one of the most important life skills that children need to develop. The BIG FM Radio Station will give them an opportunity to discover the power of their voice and express themselves with confidence.”

Similarly, BIG FM CEO Aseem Kuckreja said,

“This experience allows children to understand the power of creativity, communication, and connection through play. We are delighted to be part of an initiative that makes learning fun and engaging.”

In this special activity, children step into the role of radio jockeys and experience the thrill of speaking live in a studio-like environment. They also get to develop essential skills such as clear communication, storytelling, and audience engagement. Through this partnership, KidZania and BIG FM are not only introducing children to real-world professions but also inspiring them to become confident and creative communicators of the future.