Learn AI From Anywhere, Start Free: Ali Mehdi Hemani’s DIT Has Trained 100,000+ People to Build With AI, No Coding Needed

From Dubai to Toronto to Australia, learners are joining Ali Mehdi Hemani’s Digitalist Institute of Innovation & Technology (DIT) to go from AI beginners to AI builders, with no coding or tech degree required.

Artificial intelligence is changing how the world works, hires and does business. For most people, the question is no longer whether AI matters. It is where to start. For more than 1 lakh (100,000+) learners, the answer has been the Digitalist Institute of Innovation & Technology (DIT), a global AI training institute founded by Ali Mehdi Hemani, who was recently featured in Forbes India.

DIT’s online AI courses run live online and in a hybrid format, so a learner can join from any country or attend in person at DIT’s centres in Mumbai. Students from Dubai, Australia, Toronto and beyond now learn alongside college students, working professionals and business owners who want AI to handle their marketing, customer replies and paperwork. Anyone can start today with the free AI 101 class at www.digitalist.co.in .

“All over the world, people can come and learn with us online,” says Ali Mehdi Hemani. “We have people joining from Dubai, Australia and Toronto. Wherever you are, if you want to learn AI, you can learn it with us.”

From gaming startup to global AI educator

Ali Mehdi Hemani‘s path to AI education was not a straight line. An engineer by education, he founded a gaming startup and went on to work in digital marketing and e-commerce. Those years showed him how quickly technology rewrites the rules of business, and how few people are trained to keep up. He built DIT from scratch to close that gap.

Trusted by universities, schools and listed companies

Today, Ali Mehdi Hemani is one of the most in-demand AI trainers in the country. He has taught at NMIMS, one of India’s leading private universities, including its engineering campus in Hyderabad, as well as at the University of Mumbai and Bombay International School (BIS). In the corporate world, he leads AI training for stock market-listed companies such as Orient Technologies. Companies, colleges and schools can request custom AI training for their teams through www.digitalist.co.in.

A keynote speaker known for his theatrical, prop-driven style, he keeps every session hands-on. “If people laugh, they remember. If they build, they believe,” he says. Learners can see the results for themselves in DIT’s student reviews and alumni stories.

A free online AI course to start

DIT’s learning path begins with a free online AI course, AI 101, which explains what AI is, how tools like ChatGPT and Claude work, and how to use them safely and productively at work. The free AI 101 class runs live on Zoom every day, and registration needs no payment.

From there, learners choose specialist AI workshops at just ₹99 each: Vibe Coding (building apps by describing them to AI), AI Filmmaking, Agentic AI, Create Your AI Digital Twin and Master Claude. All workshops are listed at www.digitalist.co.in.

The two-day AI bootcamp built for doing

The centrepiece is DIT’s 2-Day AI Bootcamp, run live online and in packed halls with audiences often in the hundreds. Participants spot real versus AI-generated images, catch AI “hallucinations”, build ads for their own products, and leave with workbooks, roadmaps and free access to AI tools. Learners can book the next weekend AI bootcamp on www.digitalist.co.in.

The DIT AI Fellowship

For learners ready to go deeper, DIT’s Applied AI Fellowship is a 3-month programme open to participants from any country. It covers AI agents, automation, APIs, voice agents and app building, and ends with a capstone in which teams build a real AI project and present it live. Applications are open at www.digitalist.co.in.

DIT also runs a GenZ AI Programme for school students and a 6-week AI-Powered Digital Marketing course.

Award-winning and expanding

Ali Mehdi Hemani is a recipient of a National Award from the Government of India, presented by the Ministry of Railways, and DIT has won the Deloitte Best Innovation Award. It is now preparing to take its AI bootcamp to new countries, starting with Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“The tools are already in everyone’s phone,” says Ali Mehdi Hemani. “What’s missing is someone to sit with you and show you how. That is what we do.” For anyone searching for practical online AI training that leads to real skills, that is the difference.

That belief shapes how DIT measures success. Rather than counting certificates, it focuses on what learners actually ship: a working app, an automated workflow, an AI-powered marketing campaign, or a capstone project presented to a live audience. Most of them had never written a line of code before they started. Their projects are showcased at DIT’s Hackathon 2026 and Graduation 2026.

How to get started