Lights, Camera, Singapore! Farah Khan Reveals a Different Side of the City with Klook

Mumbai, Apr 30: Klook India has announced its association with acclaimed filmmaker and personality Farah Khan for its new summer travel campaign, inviting Indian travellers to rediscover familiar destinations through fresh, unexpected experiences.

Joining Klook’s world of joy and discovery, Farah Khan returns to Singapore, a destination she has visited before but, as the video playfully reveals, never quite like this. She is accompanied by Dilip — her personal chef and trusted companion in all things adventurous, for whom the city is entirely new. It is a pairing that works precisely because of the contrast: Farah, the seasoned traveller who arrives with assumptions; and Dilip, who arrives with none.

The campaign taps into a travel truth that many Indian travellers will recognise. Even when visiting much-loved destinations, holidays often follow the same familiar routes, recommendations, and itineraries. With this campaign, Klook encourages travellers to look beyond the obvious and make room for experiences that are planned, spontaneous, iconic, local, expected, and unexpected – all in one place.

The digital-first campaign opens with a trailer now live on Klook India’s Instagram handle, offering a first glimpse into Farah Khan’s upcoming travel story, accompanied by her trusted chef Dilip. This will be followed by three short-form episodes, each capturing their travels through Singapore, with the full brand film to be released early May across Klook India’s Instagram and YouTube handles.

As Asia’s leading travel experiences platform, Klook enables travellers to book a wide range of experiences before and during their trips, making it easier to discover more of a destination whether it is a popular attraction, a local hidden gem, a last-minute plan, or something entirely new.

“Indian travellers today are more informed and more inspired than ever, yet most holidays still end up looking remarkably similar. The algorithm recommends, the crowd follows, and the holiday becomes a copy of someone else’s experience. We believe the most rewarding journeys begin where the top-ten list ends, and this campaign is our invitation to every traveller to trust their own curiosity,” says Shivam Tyagi, Marketing Lead, Klook India & Middle East. Tyagi adds, “Farah brings the eye of someone who has seen the world and still finds wonder in it; and Dilip, the unbridled excitement of someone experiencing it all for the very first time. Together, they capture exactly what Klook stands for: no matter where you are on your travel journey, there is always something new, something unexpected, something that makes you feel alive. This campaign is for every traveller who has ever come home thinking – I wish I’d done more of that.”

The Indian Traveller Has Moved On. Has Your Holiday?

Klook’s latest Travel Pulse Study reveals that the way Indian travellers approach their holidays is shifting. Travellers are increasingly open to discovering activities while already at the destination, making spontaneous decisions on the go, and seeking local recommendations after they arrive.

Nearly 2 in 5 Indian travellers actively seek out lesser-known alternatives in addition to popular tourist spots regularly, with Gen Z leading the way. Nearly 1 in 2 Millennial travellers say they would rather spend longer in fewer places in order to truly connect with local culture.

These are travellers who have done the landmarks and are now asking what else a destination has to offer. Klook, with its breadth of planned highlights, hidden local gems, spontaneous bookings, and in-trip discoveries, is built to help travellers answer that question.

With the summer campaign now live, Klook India invites travellers to look again at the destinations they think they know and discover how much more there is to experience.