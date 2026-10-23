Luck of the Pour – A playful take on forgotton familiar games and the joy of the unexpected

Some of the best nights out with friends are the ones that don’t really have a plan. You meet, you catch up, someone suggests one more game, and suddenly an ordinary evening has turned into a story you’ll be telling later.

October is bringing a little more unpredictability to nights out in North Goa with Luck of the Pour a playful, beverage-led experience built around games, chance and the simple joy of not knowing what comes next from October 15th to Nov 15th 2026.

Across three distinctive beverage destinations in Candolim Canterbury at La Estoria, IHCL SeleQtions; House of Nomad at Taj Holiday Village; and SFX at Taj Fort Aguada guests can get together over their favourite pours and leave the evening’s outcome to familiar game with a grown-up twist. What happens at the end is part of the surprise, with the outcome deciding what you pay.

“It’s really about bringing back that sense of playfulness we often leave behind as we grow up,” says Javed Deshmukh, Cluster General Manager IHCL North Goa. “With Luck of the Pour, we wanted to create something that friends can enjoy together where the games, the banter and the unexpected moments become as much a part of the evening as the time spent catching up.”

At Canterbury, House of Nomad and SFX, each experience has its own personality, giving friends the chance to discover their own version of luck while enjoying a selection of beverages in a relaxed, social setting. The idea is less about winning and more about playing along. It’s the friendly rivalry when someone insists they have beginner’s luck, the cheering from the table, the unexpected turn of events and those little moments that make a regular catch-up feel different.

With October bringing cooler evenings to Goa, Luck of the Pour is an invitation to get your friends together, raise a glass, put the phones down for a while and see where a little luck takes the evening.