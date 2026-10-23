38th All India Advocates Cricket Tournament Enters Quarter-Finals in Mumbai as Eight Teams Battle for Championship

Mumbai, 22 October 2026: The 38th All India Advocates Cricket Tournament has entered its knockout stage, with eight teams advancing to the quarter-finals following a competitive group stage across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The eight-day tournament, being held from 17 to 24 October 2026, features 16 teams representing advocates from 15 High Court jurisdictions and the Supreme Court of India.

Hosted by the Bombay Advocates Cricket Association (BACA), under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Advocates in India (CAAI), the tournament continues a sporting tradition dating back to 1989, bringing together members of India’s legal fraternity through cricket, friendship and professional camaraderie.

Grand Inauguration Attended by Senior Judiciary and Deputy Chief Minister

The tournament was formally inaugurated at D. Y. Patil University, Navi Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, distinguished judges of the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court, senior advocates and representatives of Bar associations.

Among the dignitaries were Supreme Court Justices M. M. Sundresh, Prasanna B. Varale and Atul S. Chandurkar, former Chief Justice of India Justice B. R. Gavai, Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Dr. Vijay D. Patil, President of D. Y. Patil University.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acknowledged the significance of the tournament through his official social media account, appreciating the enthusiasm of advocates who balance demanding professional schedules with competitive cricket.

He drew parallels between the courtroom and the cricket field, observing how advocates who regularly engage in serious legal arguments come together through friendship and sportsmanship when representing their respective teams.

Competitive Group Stage Produces Notable Performances

The group stage witnessed competitive encounters and impressive team performances as participating sides battled for qualification.

Among the notable results, the Supreme Court of India registered a commanding performance against Orissa, posting 311/9 before restricting their opponents to 131.

Punjab and Haryana recorded 246 against Andhra Pradesh’s 150, while Gujarat posted 223 against Karnataka’s 186.

One of the closest encounters saw Delhi defeat Chhattisgarh after scoring 197 against their opponents’ 195/8. Bombay also recorded a convincing victory against Indore, successfully chasing 130 with nine wickets remaining.

These results reflected the competitive nature of the tournament, with teams combining experienced advocates and enthusiastic cricketers representing different judicial institutions.

Eight Teams Qualify for Quarter-Finals

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday, 22 October 2026, across four grounds.

Quarter-Final Fixtures:

* QF 1: Bombay High Court vs Karnataka High Court, Dilip Vengsarkar Ground (Oval)

* QF 2: Andhra Pradesh High Court vs Supreme Court of India, BARC Trombay

* QF 3: Allahabad High Court vs Indore High Court, Asahi Glass, Taloja

* QF 4: Punjab and Haryana High Court vs Aurangabad High Court, Dilip Vengsarkar Ground (Mahul)

The winners will progress to the semi-finals, with the tournament culminating in the championship final on 24 October.

Celebrating Nearly Four Decades of Advocates’ Cricket

First organised in 1989, the All India Advocates Cricket Tournament has become an enduring tradition within India’s legal community. Having previously travelled to different cities across the country, the competition returns to Mumbai for its 38th edition.

The championship is contested for the Vijay Tulpule Trophy, named in memory of the late Advocate Vijay Traymbak Tulpule, a distinguished Bombay High Court practitioner and cricket enthusiast whose contributions helped strengthen the tradition of advocates’ cricket.

Beyond sporting competition, the tournament provides an opportunity for lawyers from different regions to interact outside courtrooms, build professional relationships and celebrate the shared values of discipline, teamwork and mutual respect.

With eight teams remaining, attention now turns to the decisive knockout matches as Mumbai prepares to crown the champions of the 38th edition.

Official Website: www.baca-cricket.com

Instagram: @bacacricket