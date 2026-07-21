MedScout launches openpayments.healthcare, a public platform for exploring federally mandated Open Payments by drug and device manufacturers

MedTech market intelligence provider releases platform and report on pharmaceutical payments and prescription claims growth

Austin, TX — (July 21, 2026) — MedScout today launched openpayments.healthcare, a free public platform that makes it easier to find and explore Open Payments data by company, drug or device brand name, or provider.

Open Payments is the federal program, created under the Physician Payments Sunshine Act, that requires drug and medical device companies to publicly report what they pay physicians and teaching hospitals: consulting and speaking fees, research funding, royalties, meals, travel, and other transfers of value. CMS has published the data every year since 2013, with payments totaling over $70 billion.

Alongside the platform, MedScout is releasing a report on pharmaceutical Open Payments by brand name paired with prescription claims growth, covering 23 branded products across eight therapeutic categories. Among the findings:

Across all 23 drugs, payments and prescriptions track each other with significant correlation within a given year, moving in the same direction about seven out of 10 times.

GLP-1 therapies remain a fast-growing category. Lilly’s Zepbound went from about 217,000 prescriptions to 29 million in two years, and Ozempic’s payments rose by 246% as Novo Nordisk defended its market share over that period.

Humira claim volume fell 62% as its patent expired and biosimilars entered the market. AbbVie’s payments tied to Humira total only $725K over three years, compared to $111 million for Skyrizi and $53 million for Rinvoq, its two products replacing it.

Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi (from Eisai/Biogen) prescriptions rose from about 11,000 in 2023 to about 411,000 in 2025, and its payments also significantly climbed the year Lilly’s Kisunla launched.

Specialty spend continues to shift toward biologics, with Skyrizi payments up 51% to $43.9M from 2023 to 2025, while Skyrizi prescriptions rose by 66% over the same period.

Comirnaty, a COVID-19 vaccine owned by BioNTech and Pfizer, is the highest-spending product in 2025 with over $538 million, though that figure is almost entirely a royalty payment to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Open Payments is one of the most valuable public datasets in healthcare, yet it’s remained surprisingly difficult to meaningfully access and analyze,” said Skylar Talley, CEO of MedScout. “Our customers already rely on this data to inform their commercial strategy, and we wanted to make it just as accessible to everyone else, without paywalls or technical barriers.”

The platform, openpayments.healthcare, is searchable by drug or device brand name, company, or provider, with data dating back to 2022. Users can dive into where their specific provider has a financial relationship, or see how market dynamics across the healthcare landscape change behavior.

“You learn the most from Open Payments as the competitive landscape starts to shift,” said Evan Knopp, Head of Market Strategy at MedScout. “As new products launch, patents expire, and competitors enter the market, companies are adjusting where and how they invest. Those changes create a unique public view into why and where manufacturers are placing their bets.”