Menstrual Wellness Initiative… Period. Planet. Power. Eco Edition organized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 22nd July, 2025: In a vibrant and eye-opening event held at St. Ann’s College for Women, students came together to challenge a topic long shrouded in silence — menstrual waste and its devastating impact on human health and the environment.

Titled Period. Planet. Power.— Eco Edition the initiative aims to break taboos while addressing an urgent reality: conventional sanitary pads are loaded with plastic, equivalent to nearly 4 plastic bags per pad, and take centuries to decompose. With over 100,000 tonnes of menstrual waste generated annually in India alone, the need for eco-friendly, body-safe alternatives has never been more critical.

The event is part of the “No Plastic on Private” campaign — a powerful initiative led by Dr. Manjula Anagani, renowned gynecologist and Padma Shri awardee. The spread of this crucial concept was supported by Dr. Nabat Lakhani, founder of NGO Marham, which works extensively on women’s health and menstrual awareness, the 95 Mirchi Hyderabad Team and the Rotaract.

Plastic pads don’t just harm the Earth — they may harm us. The synthetic materials, bleaches, and chemicals used in many disposable pads have been linked to rashes, irritation, and potential long-term health concerns. Meanwhile, the improper disposal of these products continues to pollute our soil, water, and air.

Speaking at the event Dr. Manjula said, “The movement ‘No POP’ was inspired by my growing concern over the increasing health issues I observed in women, many of which were linked to the harmful effects of plastics in sanitary products. Conditions like PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, and even endometrial cancers have been on the rise, often fuelled by exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) found in these products. It’s a call to prioritise well-being over convenience, encouraging women to adopt products that are free from harmful chemicals and plastic waste.” Dr. Nabat Lakhani speaking about the initiative said, “As a healthcare professional and a woman, I see firsthand how silent suffering and environmental damage are hidden in something as natural as menstruation. Through the ‘No Plastic on Private’ initiative, we’re not just talking about periods — we’re talking about choices. Healthier, safer, and more sustainable ones. I firmly believe there is no better place to begin than with our youth — bold, aware, and ready to lead the change”.

This engaging and youth-driven event brought these facts to light — not through fear, but through fun, facts, and fearless conversation. From humorous analogies to real-world statistics, the session encouraged students to rethink period products, explore healthier alternatives like cloth pads, menstrual cups, period panties, and biodegradable pads, and become advocates for menstrual sustainability.

As part of Plastic Free July, 95 Mirchi Hyderabad amped up the awareness with a power-packed content around sustainable periods. From witty Bollywood song parodies to hosting this event, Mirchi team lead by Rupal and hosted by RJ Gaurika and Subhangi drove home the message of switching to plastic-free menstrual options.

Students of St. Ann’s College showed spirited participation, sharing their views, busting myths, and pledging to become part of a growing wave of eco-conscious menstruators.

The event was a bold step toward empowering young women to take charge of their health and their planet — one pad at a time.