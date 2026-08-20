More than a Tire Store: Goodyear Opens First Farm Experience Center in India

PUNE, India, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Buying farm tires has traditionally been a transaction. With the opening of India’s first Farm Experience Center in Pune, Goodyear is turning it into an experience.

Transforming a traditional dealership into an experience-led destination, the center enables farmers, dealers, and OEM partners to explore products, experience Goodyear’s technology and receive expert consultation in one place. It also showcases Goodyear’s latest farm tire portfolio, including the recently launched Ultra Grip tractor tire, designed specifically for Indian farming conditions.

“The Goodyear Farm Experience Center represents a new way for customers to engage with our brand,” said Arvind Bhandari, Chairman & Managing Director, Goodyear India Ltd., “It reflects our commitment to creating deeper, more meaningful connections by combining trusted expertise, greater accessibility and a more customer-focused approach.”

“Farm tire requirements vary significantly across crops, terrains and operating conditions,” said Ganga Nandan Mishra, Vice President, Goodyear India Farm & Commercial PBU. “By bringing our portfolio and technical expertise together in one place, the center helps customers and partners better understand their options and identify solutions suited to their specific needs.”

The initiative supports Goodyear India’s transformation toward experience-led retail, strengthening customer engagement, brand perception, and premium growth. Building on the Goodyear Consumer Experience Center approach, it also shows how the model can be adapted to different markets and business needs.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Goodyear India Limited

Goodyear India Limited has had a presence in India for over 104 years. Its manufacturing facility, located in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, produces automotive tires, including farm tires and commercial truck tires. In the farm segment, the Company supplies tires to all major tractor OEMs in India. Additionally, Goodyear India trades in passenger car tires and offers technologically advanced products designed to enhance the driving experience. For more information about Goodyear India and its products, go to www.goodyear.co.in.

Goodyear in India also operates a manufacturing plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, where it manufactures consumer tires. Furthermore, Goodyear has established a Technology Centre in Hyderabad to support innovation and development.

CONTACT:

HELEN PEI

+86-18149784088

HELEN_PEI@GOODYEAR.COM

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