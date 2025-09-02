MoS Maharashtra promises favourable policies for Housing & Real Estate at 17th NAREDCO National Convention

Mumbai, September 02, 2025: The Government of Maharashtra will make every possible effort to frame infrastructure-related policies, including those that promote housing in the State, in line with changing requirements, said Mrs. Meghana Sakore Bordikar, Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra.

She gave this assurance to the industry while addressing the two-day NAREDCO 17th National Convention “India Builds: Reimagining Growth through Real Estate and Infrastructure”, which began here on Friday. At the convention, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO, called for a new blueprint of infrastructure policies in the present context.

The Minister assured that recommendations submitted to the State Government at the conclusion of the convention — relating to new town planning, sewage and water management, recycling of water, and incentives to industry — would be duly considered in accordance with the current needs of the sector.

However, Mrs. Bordikar remained non-committal on the issue of rationalizing stamp duty in Maharashtra. She added that while no immediate promises could be made on that front, the Government is committed to doing its best for progressive infrastructure development, which it is already actively pursuing under the current regime.

The State of Maharashtra is also prioritizing sustainable development to address water scarcity. Plans include revamping water resources and ponds for improved yield. With support from the Central Government, Maharashtra is also focusing on river connectivity and extending subsidies for primary infrastructure and basic amenities.

Mrs. Smita Patil, President of MAHI, NAREDCO, urged the State Government to extend comprehensive policy support to the real estate industry so that existing gaps are addressed and collaboration between the Government and stakeholders can drive inclusive growth in infrastructure and housing.

Dr. Hiranandani, in his remarks, emphasized that the housing and real estate sector must grow at a rate of at least 15% annually for India to achieve developed-nation status well before the targeted year of 2047.