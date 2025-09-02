From Switzerland to India: La Prairie Debuts Exclusively on Nykaa

Mumbai, 2 September 2025: In a milestone that redefines luxury beauty retail, Nykaa is honoured to exclusively unveil La Prairie, the pinnacle of Swiss luxury skincare. Renowned for combining rare ingredients with scientific rigour, La Prairie arrives on Nykaa.com through an exclusive partnership with LUXASIA, revealing a hand-picked selection of its most iconic and transformative collections. Unveiling artful curations of La Prairie’s emblematic creations, this debut underscores Nykaa’s vision: to be India’s ultimate destination for global prestige beauty brands.

Since 1978, La Prairie has pioneered the fusion of Swiss cellular science with opulent ingredients, creating skincare that is both indulgent and results-driven. At the heart of its formulations lies the Exclusive Cellular Complex™, La Prairie’s proprietary science that reinvigorates the skin’s natural renewal process, fortifying barrier integrity and restoring cellular vitality.

For over four decades, La Prairie has redefined the art of beauty, blending scientific precision with artistic craftsmanship. From the iconic Skin Caviar Collection, celebrated for its lifting and firming power, to the ultra-prestigious Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation range, each creation is a high-performing, elegant design statement, encased in sculptural jars that have become icons.

Launching with an assortment of global bestsellers, La Prairie’s debut on Nykaa includes:

Skin Caviar Collection : The house’s most iconic line, renowned for its lifting and firming performance.

: The house’s most iconic line, renowned for its lifting and firming performance. White Caviar Collection : Brightening and firming formulations that enhance luminosity and even skin tone.

: Brightening and firming formulations that enhance luminosity and even skin tone. Platinum Rare Collection : Advanced haute-rejuvenation science, delivering profound renewal.

: Advanced haute-rejuvenation science, delivering profound renewal. Pure Gold Collection: Densifying and nourishing, it targets visible effects of hormonal shifts, revitalising balance and natural radiance.

Icons of the House

Skin Caviar Luxe Cream: The ultimate lifting and firming face cream, powered by Caviar Micro-Nutrients and Caviar Premier.

Skin Caviar Liquid Lift: The iconic serum for an immediate, visible lift.

Skin Caviar Eye Lift: Award-winning treatment for a sculpted, refreshed eye contour.

Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Cream: Cutting-edge science addressing key renewal processes for refined, youthful-looking skin.

White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion: Advanced brightening and firming serum, powered by Thiamidol and precious caviar ingredients.

Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate: Densifying and nourishing, it replenishes moisture and enhances radiant, glowing skin.

On the exclusive launch with Nykaa, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, commented: “With La Prairie’s arrival, we don’t just expand our luxury ensemble, we elevate India’s beauty narrative. Today’s consumer is discerning, aspirational, and seeks more than functionality, they demand rarefied experiences. La Prairie’s fusion of heritage, artful innovation, and scientific mastery aligns perfectly with Nykaa’s ambition to be India’s preferred beauty destination, a gateway to the most extraordinary, globally revered beauty experiences.”

“It is an exciting day for La Prairie as we proudly announce our official launch into one of the world’s most vibrant, innovative, and fast-growing markets: India. We are thrilled to engage with visionary partners, Nykaa and LUXASIA, to tailor our approach to meet the unique opportunities this market offers. This is more than expansion, it’s a commitment to building lasting partnerships, investing in local talent, and growing alongside a country that’s shaping the future on so many fronts.” — Estelle Letang, CEO of La Prairie.

“Luxury Skincare is poised to be the fastest-growing beauty category in India, with a strong double-digit CAGR expected until 2030 at least. This is no doubt driven by the increasing sophistication of the Indian beauty consumer, as well as the rise in affluence and attention to self-care, in our swiftly developing economy. We are proud to be part of this industry-shaping journey by bringing La Prairie’s prestigious skincare innovations to Nykaa Online consumers first.” Said Praseed Changarath, Country Manager, LUXASIA India.

La Prairie’s debut amplifies Nykaa as India’s definitive portal to global beauty prestige. With this launch, Nykaa isn’t merely stocking another brand; it’s curating a sensorial universe. From packaging to performance, Nykaa delivers a journey where every jar is a masterpiece and every moment an act of timeless indulgence.