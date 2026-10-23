New Prize Pool Unlocked: Bybit Extends USD1 Hold & Earn Program With 27 Million WLFI in Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has extended its USD1 Hold & Earn program following strong community demand. The bonus month offers a 27,000,000 WLFI reward pool with up to competitive APR for eligible USD1 holders.

The extension follows five consecutive months of sustained participation since the program’s debut in May 2026 as part of Bybit’s USD1 Ecosystem Carnival. The bonus round started from October 17, 2026 and will conclude on November 15, 2026, as Bybit and its ecosystem partners respond to popular demand and continue to craft rewarding experiences for the community.

As with previous months, eligible Bybit users who hold a minimum of 1 USD1 in their account will automatically earn daily WLFI rewards. No staking, subscription or lock-up is required.

The USD1 Holder Leaderboard is updating daily to rank the top 50 USD1 holders on Bybit by effective holdings.

USD1 balances are snapshotted hourly each day, with WLFI rewards credited to the Main Account Funding Wallet around 06:00 UTC the following day. Daily rewards are derived from effective USD1 holdings, settlement prices sourced from the Bybit Spot Market, and the prevailing daily APR. Actual APR and reward amounts may vary based on total participation and market pricing during the campaign period.

USD1 is a USD-backed stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, fully collateralized by short-term U.S. Treasury securities and cash equivalents and designed to maintain a stable 1:1 peg with the US Dollar. WLFI is the governance token of World Liberty Financial, a DeFi protocol built to broaden access to decentralized financial services. Token holders can participate in protocol governance decisions and contribute to the direction of the ecosystem.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: USD1 Hold & Earn Month 6: 27M WLFI Rewards, Up to 10% APR

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Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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