Chandigarh University Hosts Five-Day Law Fest ‘Lex Nova 2026,’ Bringing Legal Luminaries & Law Students Together to Explore the Power of Arbitration, Mediation & Conciliation

Arbitration, Mediation & Conciliation Can Reduce Pendency of Court Cases in India, says Justice Kuldeep Singh, Former Judge, Punjab & Haryana High Court

CHANDIGARH, India, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Giving law students an opportunity to gain practical knowledge of the world of justice, law and legal practice, Chandigarh University is hosting six-day ‘LEX NOVA 2026 – The Law Fest’, bringing together jurists, leading legal practitioners, legal minds and law students to explore the intricacies of ‘arbitration, mediation, and conciliation’ through Intra Moot Court Competition, Vidhi Samvad (mediation competition), Media Trial, Maxims Bee Quiz Competition, Legal Awareness Camp, Walkathon and a Nukkad Natak for taking legal awareness beyond the classroom.

The dignitaries who graced the inauguration of the ‘LEX NOVA 2026 – The Law Fest’, organized by the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at Chandigarh University with the theme ‘arbitration, mediation, and conciliation’, included Chief Guest, Justice Kuldeep Singh, former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Harleen Sharma, Additional and Sessions Judge and Director (Administration), Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Adv Gitanjali Kapoor, Senior Mediator, Supreme Court, Prof (Dr) Devinder Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Jannat Sandhu, Director, Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) Simranjit Kaur Gill, Executive Director, UILS and Prof (Dr) Vandana Arora, Chairperson, Department of Laws, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

In his keynote address, the Chief Guest, Justice Kuldeep Singh, former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court said, “Today arbitration, mediation and conciliation has become very important because of the delay in dispensation of justice. If a case goes up to the Supreme Court that means whole of your life and maybe your next generation will hear the judgement, so such a judgment is of no use to you. As the awareness is increasing about our rights, the spirit to contest everything in court is also going up. So, that is causing the delay. Justice needs to be done not just correctly but speedily also. For this, arbitration, conciliation and mediation can play an important role because it provides a common platform to settle cases with some give and take between the two parties. This leads to happy ending.”

“But if the arbitration doesn’t succeed, the matter can be referred to the arbitrator. Under the Arbitration Act the matter has to be decided within one year. So normally such a case is decided within six months or 12 months So that is much less than the time taken by the courts. While not every dispute can be resolved this way, most can be settled through mediation and conciliation—either before litigation begins or while it is ongoing. The ‘give-and-take’ method is highly effective these days. It helps preserve good relationships, sparing you from unnecessary stress and worry. Whether it concerns property or a matrimonial dispute, it allows you to move forward and live in peace. That is the benefit of institutions like arbitration, mediation and conciliation. If both parties agree to arbitration, matters can be resolved quite swiftly,” he added.

Advising students to work hard, Justice Singh further said, “Success is always within reach—provided you work hard, remain innovative, and never lose heart. God always has something better in store for you. If you fail at something, it simply means that God has something better planned. Hard work is the key to success. Success doesn’t come overnight.”

In her address, Harleen Sharma, Additional and Sessions Judge and Director (Administration), Chandigarh Judicial Academy said, “The true strength of the justice system lies not merely in established laws or judicial verdicts, but in the rights it protects—thereby instilling public trust. While court judgments are essential, one must also recognize the significance of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms. Processes such as mediation, conciliation, and arbitration render justice more accessible and effective.”

Advising students that the legal profession demands not only intellect but also strong character, she said “Strive to become not just successful lawyers, but true guardians of the Constitution, protectors of human dignity, and champions of justice.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adv Gitanjali Kapoor, Senior Mediator, Supreme Court said, “Earlier is arbitration, mediation and conciliation was not a career or a glamorous corner of the law. But today it is the center of law. Though our lawyers are judges as they are working tirelessly and extraordinarily putting in all their efforts to lower down the pendency of cases, still the pendency in the courts these days is running into crores across the country. And for this is the reason why ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) is important. While the courts are doing their job and the mediators and arbitrators are doing their job so that the court room can do what they are actually meant to be doing. There are cases which can be settled outside the court room without intervention of the judges.”

In his address, Prof (Dr) Devinder Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, “Prof (Dr) Devinder Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, stated, “India’s justice system faces several challenges, including a large backlog of about 6 crore pending cases, delays in the delivery of justice, high legal costs, and an insufficient number of judges. Law students should understand these challenges and contribute toward making the country’s justice system more effective.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Jannat Sandhu, Director, Chandigarh University said, “Lex Nova 2026 highlights the growing importance of collaborative dispute resolution and the need to make justice more accessible and effective. At Chandigarh University, we believe that legal education extends beyond classrooms, it is about nurturing critical thinkers, ethical professionals, and responsible citizens who understand that the true purpose of law is to uphold justice and serve the society.”

While the Intra Moot Court Competition during the Law Fest will provide law students a practical platform to cultivate their legal research, analytical reasoning, drafting, and courtroom advocacy skills, Vidhi Samvad (mediation competition) will enable law students to understand mediation. The Media Trial, the Breaking News Courtroom Challenge Programme will explore the complex relationship between law, media, justice and public opinion, Maxims Bee Quiz Competition will help law students understand important legal maxims and their practical application, the Legal Awareness Camp will promote legal literacy, the Walkathon aims to spread legal awareness, inclusion and public participation and the Nukkad Natak will bring conversations about rights, responsibilities and access to justice into a shared community space.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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