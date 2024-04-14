NMDC celebrates the 133rd Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Hyderabad, 14th April 2024: India’s Largest Iron Ore Producer, NMDC paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, and celebrated the 133rd birth anniversary today at its Head Office and projects across the country. Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) along with Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production) and (Personnel Addl. Charge), Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) and Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO led the employees in offering their respect to one of the Founding Fathers of the Republic of India.

The event was organized by the NMDC HO SC/ST Association. Shri B. Hanumantha Rao (President) and Shri B. Pavan Kumar (General Secretary) from the NMDC SC/ST Employees Welfare Association along with Executive Members and employees were present. The function commenced with dignitaries putting a garland on the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, followed by a prayer in his memory.

On the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee said, “On the 133rd Ambedkar Jayanti today, we are here to honour his legacy and the lasting impact that he has on the nation and its people. I take a deep sense of pride in our sustainable business practices, skill development initiatives, and community engagement programs that make a tangible difference to the lives of the underserved people.”

Celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti, NMDC hosted a cultural program at its Corporate Office, in Hyderabad and distributed school bags to children.

Drawing inspiration from his life, we at NMDC embrace his teachings and are devoted to building an India that is equally prosperous for all Indians, an India that Dr. Ambedkar dreamed of and strived for!