Oakridge, Bachupally kicked off its 15th-anniversary celebrations with a vibrant 5K Run, underscoring the school’s commitment to health, fitness, and community spirit. The event drew over 700 enthusiastic participants, including students, parents, teachers, and distinguished guests, marking a significant milestone in Oakridge’s journey.

(L-R) Bipasha along with NAE India MD Mr. Chris and Oakridge Bachupally principal Ms. Baljeet at the start line, flagging off the 5K run

The event featured notable personalities, including Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who emphasised the importance of such events. “School is where our journey begins, and events like this 5K Run play a crucial role in promoting community spirit and health awareness. It’s heartening to see Oakridge fostering such values,” Basu remarked.

Christopher Short, MD of Nord Anglia Education India, highlighted the significance of this milestone, “Celebrating 15 years of excellence at Oakridge is a testament to our commitment to nurturing young minds and promoting holistic development. The 5K Run embodies our ethos of fostering resilience and community.” Prasanna Mandava, Director of People Combine and a key figure in the foundation of Oakridge shared his thoughts, “It’s inspiring to see the energy and enthusiasm of the participants. This event celebrates our past achievements and sets the tone for our future endeavours.”

Principal Baljeet Oberoi reflected on the school’s journey, “This 5K Run marks the beginning of our 15th-anniversary celebrations, highlighting our legacy of innovation and excellence. It’s also a day to celebrate life by prioritizing well-being and inculcating resilience. At Oakridge, we believe in fostering positive relationships and helping students cope with challenges. This year, we focus on resilience to help our students adapt to new situations and keep moving forward. Events like this symbolize our commitment to holistic education and community spirit.”

The sense of unity and purpose moved parents and participants. One parent remarked, “Seeing my child participate in such a well-organized event makes me proud. Oakridge’s dedication to promoting health and community is truly commendable.”

The 5K Run was more than just a race. It celebrated Oakridge Bachupally’s rich history and unwavering commitment to fostering a healthy lifestyle, setting goals, and nurturing a strong sense of community. The excitement and joy on students’ faces as they geared up and participated were genuinely heartwarming.

As Oakridge Bachupally embarks on the next chapter of its journey, the 5K Run symbolises the school’s dedication to its core values and continuous pursuit of excellence. Here’s to many more years of growth, innovation, and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow.