Bandhan Bank Launches Bharat QR Code

Kolkata, July 16, 2024: Bandhan Bank today announced that it has launched its latest payment solution through the Bharat QR Code for its Current account and Savings account customers. This will simplify the way these self-employed segment customers make payments at any merchant outlet. An instant notification will also be received on every payment through a small speaker.

Customers can make payments through any of the banking apps or UPI apps, without carrying or swiping their debit or credit cards. Bharat QR is a highly secure and faster way of making payments. Any merchant, ranging from small vendors to big format retailers will be benefitted from this solution.

At the cutting edge of digital innovation, Bandhan Bank is leading the charge in transforming the future of banking with state-of-the-art technology and seamless digital experience. Through this initiative, the bank is poised to deliver the best possible payment solution to both merchants and customers by offering multiple modes of payment via different channels. This will add convenience for our existing as well as new customers.

Rajinder Babbar, ED & Chief Business Officer, Bandhan Bank says, “We are committed to delivering according to the growing need of our valued customers. With the launch of BQR, we aim to provide a robust payment solution that empowers merchants to offer easy mode of payment to their customers. By continuously investing in advanced technologies and user-centric solutions, we are ensuring our customers enjoy a seamless, intuitive, and accessible banking experience anytime, anywhere.”

The introduction of these new products underscore Bandhan Bank’s long-standing commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the banking sector.