Odisha Achieves 99.75 pc Form Distribution in Roll Revision

Bhubaneswar, June 22: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Odisha has entered its final stage, with enumeration forms distributed to 99.75% of voters and digitisation of over 81% of collected data completed, officials said on Sunday.

Reviewing the progress of the exercise, Chief Electoral Officer R. S. Gopalan visited multiple digitisation centres under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and directed officials to expedite remaining work ahead of the June 28 deadline.

According to official figures, enumeration forms have been distributed to 3,33,15,897 electors across the state, covering nearly the entire voter base included in the revision drive. The ongoing exercise aims to ensure a more accurate, updated, and error-free electoral roll.

Officials informed the CEO that data entry for 2,71,31,312 electors has already been completed, representing 81.23% of the total forms collected. He instructed field teams to accelerate digitisation work and complete the remaining entries on a priority basis within the stipulated timeline.

During his visit to digitisation centres, the CEO reviewed operational processes and emphasised the importance of ensuring inclusive voter participation. He directed officials to make certain that no eligible elector is left out of the updated voter list.

“The participation of every eligible voter is essential for a healthy democratic process,” Gopalan said while reviewing the progress of the revision exercise.

The state election machinery has set June 28 as the deadline for completing all SIR-related activities, including verification and final data entry. Authorities said efforts are being intensified across districts to ensure timely completion ahead of publication of the revised electoral roll.

Senior officials from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and the BMC accompanied him during the inspection.