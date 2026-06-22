Sony SAB actors reflect on their wellness journeys on International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is a reminder of the importance of nurturing both physical and mental well-being in our everyday lives. In a world that is constantly on the move, yoga offers a simple yet powerful way to reconnect with oneself through discipline, mindfulness, and movement. Whether it is building strength, improving focus, or finding moments of calm amidst a busy routine, yoga continues to be an integral part of many people’s lives. This International Yoga Day, Sony SAB artists Chandan Anand, Gulki Joshi, Manish Wadhwa and Muskan Bamne share how they incorporate wellness practices into their daily routines and why staying healthy remains a top priority for them.

Chandan Anand, who plays Shakuni in Hastinapur Ke Veer, shared,

“I truly believe that health is one of the most important investments you can make in yourself. You may have everything in life, but if you’re not healthy, it’s difficult to enjoy any of it. Over the last few years, I’ve become much more conscious about my fitness and overall well-being. Yoga has become an important part of that journey, and I regularly attend online yoga sessions that help me stay active and disciplined. Along with yoga, I also enjoy swimming, cycling, and running. I like switching between activities because it keeps things interesting. As actors, staying fit is essential because our work demands stamina, energy, and long hours on our feet, and yoga plays a big role in helping me maintain that balance.”

Gulki Joshi, who plays Dr. Srishty Agarwal in Yaadein, shared,

“What I appreciate most about yoga is that it’s not just about physical fitness; it’s equally about mental clarity and balance. Even a short yoga session can make you feel more centred and focused for the rest of the day. I think in today’s fast-paced world, having something that helps you slow down and reconnect with yourself is incredibly valuable. It’s one of the simplest practices with some of the biggest benefits.”

Manish Wadhwa, who plays Bhishma Pitamah in Hastinapur Ke Veer, shared,

“Yoga is as important to me as any other activity in my daily routine. Ever since I started practicing yoga regularly, I’ve noticed tremendous changes in my life. Physically, it has improved my flexibility, and mentally, it has given me a sense of calmness, patience, and positivity that I didn’t have before. I feel yoga works not just on the body but also on the mind, which is why I personally prefer it over the gym. My daily routine includes Surya Namaskar, Vajrasana and Dhanurasana, to name a few. It only takes about twenty minutes, but the benefits are immense. One of the biggest changes I’ve noticed is improved concentration and memory, which has been especially helpful while portraying Bhishma Pitamah, a character that requires a strong command over authentic Hindi and lengthy dialogues.”

Muskan Bamne, who plays Shanaya in Pushpa Impossible, shared,