Odisha Cyclone Watch: Possible Bay of Bengal System Around October 22, Forecast Clarity Expected by October 26

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19: Odisha is monitoring the possibility of a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal, with a cyclonic circulation potentially forming over the South Andaman Sea around October 22. However, the system’s likely intensity, direction and possible impact on the state remain uncertain.

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According to preliminary weather-model indications, the system could strengthen into a depression or a deeper weather disturbance, with the possibility of further intensification. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not officially confirmed cyclone formation.

A clearer picture of the system’s development and potential trajectory is expected around October 25 or 26, as meteorological agencies gather more data.

Odisha May Receive Little Rain Until October 25

Weather scientist Sarat Chandra Sahu said some coastal districts of Odisha had experienced light rainfall, but the likelihood of further rain remained low over the following days.

“Light rain has been reported in some coastal districts, but the possibility of further rainfall in Odisha remains low until around October 25,” Sahu said, according to the report.

He indicated that if rainfall did not occur in the immediate period, the chances of rain over the next few days could decline further.

Sahu also noted that certain meteorological conditions could support the intensification of a system over the Bay of Bengal. Its eventual strength, however, would depend on how the system develops.

Possible Weather System Over the Arabian Sea

Weather models are also indicating the possibility of another system developing over the Arabian Sea around the same period.

According to Sahu, this system may have a greater influence on India’s western coast, including parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Odisha’s weather, meanwhile, will largely depend on the formation, movement and intensity of the system over the Bay of Bengal.

The development and interaction of the two systems could influence their respective paths and intensity, although their eventual behaviour remains uncertain.

Official Updates Will Be Crucial

With several days remaining before the possible formation of the Bay of Bengal system, forecasts may change as new observations become available. The current indications should not be treated as confirmation that a cyclone will form or make landfall in Odisha.

Residents are advised to follow official IMD bulletins and local administration advisories for reliable updates on rainfall, wind conditions and any potential threat to coastal areas.