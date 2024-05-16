New Delhi, 16 May 2024: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, released a unique study today that captures the everyday life concerns of young Indian parents. The study surveyed more than 1500 young parents across eight markets, including Metros and mini metros, and examined the relationship and satisfaction quotient of Young Indian Parents with their appliances, including Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Microwaves.

With the world moving towards healthier lifestyles and informed food habits, optimum hygiene maintenance is non-negotiable; a whopping 60% shared their struggle for the same. Within this, 70% of respondents from Chennai raised concern over healthier lifestyles and healthy food habits. More than half of the participants mentioned energy consumption, maintenance, and durability of their appliances as causes of concern. The rising electricity bills, high maintenance costs, and durability of their appliances are leading to increased spending.

Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Being a consumer-centric organisation, our comprehensive study spotlights evolving needs of young Indian parents, their concerns and priorities when it comes to making decisions for purchasing appliances. The recent findings underscore the critical need for appliances that help get the lifestyle basics right while ensuring energy efficiency and durability. In our pursuit of creating innovative appliances at Panasonic, we are committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the holistic well-being of young families, ensuring a harmonious blend of Technology in everyday life. We are proud that our appliances are well-equipped with new innovations and latest features such as Sleep Profile in Air Conditioners, Prime Fresh in Refrigerators and Kizukai Wash in our Washing Machines*. We promise the young parents a worry-free and healthy lifestyle without compromising hygiene.”

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by a third party and has not been independently verified. We do not guarantee its accuracy. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before relying on the information herein.