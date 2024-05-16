One Point One Solutions Limited ends FY2023-24 on a high; record 37.62 Percent revenue growth for Q4FY24

Mumbai, May 15th, 2024: 1Point1, the country’s leading Business Process Management Solutions company, Announced Q4 FY24 results today for the period ending March 31st, 2024.

Financial Performance

Highlights of FY24 v/s FY23

Revenue Growth EBITDA Growth PBT Growth PAT Growth EPS Growth 21.44% 52.95% 136.03% 143.5% 125.53%

Highlights of Q4 FY24 v/s Q4 FY23

Revenue Growth EBITDA Growth PBT Growth PAT Growth EPS Growth 37.62% 33.19% 88.84% 125.76% 93.75%



Performance Indicators Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23 Revenue 53.29 38.72 175.16 144.23 EBITDA 15.53 11.66 56.76 37.11 Profit Before Tax 8.97 4.75 30.26 12.82 Profit After Tax 6.66 2.95 21.38 8.78 EPS 0.31 0.16 1.06 0.47

All values are in INR Cr.

Key Business Updates

1. ITCube Pvt Ltd. Acquisition on 22nd Feb’24 2. Performance Management driven by Gamification to drive productivity 3. Infusion of GenAI, RPA, and Intelligent Automation to enhance operational efficiency and throughput 4. Additional of new accounts with better margin 5. Existing Account mining to broaden service offering

NSE: INE840Y01029 SECTOR: BPO/ITES – ANNUAL EARNINGS RELEASE | Q4FY24

Audited results for the quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2024, are available in the Investor Relations section of our website

Quote from Management

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director said, “We are delighted to declare one of the best years in terms of numbers. Our efforts in doing business transformation using Gen AI and RPA is finally paying off. We have done our first acquisition this year to strengthen our base in the North America market. This will help us expand our American business at a better pace. IT cube also adds to our verticals in healthcare, F&A, and IT software development thus making us a full-stack player.