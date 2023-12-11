Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, of The Cassata Foundation, Donates Gifts and Toys to 40 Local Children and Families

Huntington, NY, December 11, 2023 — Rosario S. Cassata and his wife, Carolyn, of The Cassata Foundation, hosted its Annual Event, “Shop with a Cop,” along with Officer Delgado of the Suffolk County Police Department 2nd Precinct.

This year, The Cassata Family donated gifts and presents to over 40 local children and their families in the Huntington Community on Long Island.

Rosario S. Cassata said, “This is such a great opportunity to have the local children bond with their local police officers while putting smiles on their faces.”

On hand was The Suffolk County Police Department, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Members of the Armed Forces, Father Racos of Saint Elizabeth’s Church Melville, the Staff of Target in Huntington, Sal Ferro of the Town of Huntington and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The Cassata Foundation is a 510(c)(3) Non-for-Profit Family Foundation on Long Island, N.Y. which donates and provides gifts, grants and scholarships to many organizations, individuals and students.