Plaid CTO Will Robinson Talks the ‘Next Horizon’ from Money20/20: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 21st

Plaid CTO Will Robinson speaks to NYSE from Money20/20 USA The next horizon is “making sense” of financial data, Robinson told Host J.D. Durkin. Plaid is a private fintech, recently valued at $8 billion, with a business focus on connectivity, paired with intelligence.

Pineapple Financial rebrands to Pentiv The move combines its established mortgage platform with a new intelligence model. Pentiv says this marks the next phase of its evolution.

Acorns accesses Gen Z with Frich Deal Financial wellness system Acorns announced on October 13 that it purchased Frich. Frich called itself a financial education startup, reaching 1.6 million users. Frich founders will join Acorns as Co-Leads of Education and Community.



Opening Bell

Simplify Asset Management, Inc. celebrates the Simplify Managed Futures ETF

Closing Bell

Credo AI rings in the era of trusted AI and celebrates its 5th Annual AI Trust Summit

For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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