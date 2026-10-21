The 12th Global Tourism Economy Forum • Macao 2026 Draws to a Successful Close

MACAO, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 12th Global Tourism Economy Forum • Macao 2026 (“GTEF” or the “Forum”) concluded successfully. The event achieved fruitful outcomes, bringing together around 1,300 government officials, representatives from international organizations, business leaders, experts, scholars, and journalists from over 20 countries and regions. Live broadcasts of the Forum attracted over 8.6 million online views. During the Forum, distinguished keynote speakers shared valuable insights and experiences centered on key topics including resilient tourism economy, inbound tourism, cultural tourism integration, and sustainability. These discussions not only offered pragmatic solutions rooted in Chinese experience and Macao’s wisdom to help the global tourism industry navigate uncertainties, but also once again underscored Macao’s standing as the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, alongside its unique charm as an international hub for MICE and cultural exchange.

The closing ceremony was held on the evening of 16 October. The main guests who attended the occasion included HO Hau Wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Forum Chairman of Global Tourism Economy Forum; Shaikha AL NUWAIS, Secretary-General of UN Tourism; LUO Laijun, Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce; Bateer, Executive Vice Governor of Hainan Provincial People’s Government (Featured Province); Miguel SANZ CASTEDO, Representative of the Minister of Industry and Tourism of Spain (Partner Country), Director General of Turespaña and President of the European Travel Commission; LONG Yongtu, Former Vice Minister of Ministry of Foreign Trade & Economic Cooperation of China, Former Secretary-General of Boao Forum for Asia; Pansy HO, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of Global Tourism Economy Forum; and Maria Helena DE SENNA FERNANDES, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (“MGTO”) of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Vice Chairman of Global Tourism Economy Forum.

In her closing remarks, Maria Helena DE SENNA FERNANDES, MGTO Director and Vice Chairman of GTEF, highlighted that bringing together decision-makers, drivers of development and industry leaders in the global tourism economy over the years, the Forum has facilitated sharing of experience and pragmatic cooperation across borders and sectors, developing into an international platform for building consensus and shaping industry trends. Macao not just leverages its unique advantages brought by “the support of the Motherland and its connectivity to the world”, but also shares its own experiences in attaining urban progress, joining hands with partners from worldwide to navigate new paths towards a more innovative and sustainable horizon for the tourism economy.

Pansy HO, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Global Tourism Economy Forum, noted in her closing remarks: “One message today is clear: going green is not a burden, but a scalable opportunity that resonates with young travelers and keeps value within local communities.”

Looking ahead, she welcomed Hainan’s interest in hosting the next edition of the Forum and said: “Rather than just fixing existing damage, gathering in Hainan invites us to return to our original aspiration, our chuxin, and embrace Green and Blue Tourism. Can we make it a model for ‘trace-free, preservation-first tourism’—enhancing nature without destroying its soul, rather than disrupting it only to repair it later?”

In his remarks at the closing ceremony, Bateer, representative of Hainan Province as the Featured Province, and Executive Vice Governor of Hainan Provincial People’s Government, stated that Hainan looks forward to leveraging Macao’s role as a bridge connecting with the world to deepen cooperation with global partners in mutual visitations, concerted industry development and cultural tourism innovation among other areas. He added that Hainan sincerely hopes to work together with the Forum’s organizing units, the Macao SAR Government and friends from all sectors to implement the fruitful outcomes of the Forum, facilitate the hosting of GTEF in Hainan in 2027, and promote collaborative development between Hainan as an International Tourism and Consumption Center and Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, driving economic growth and benefiting people around the world.

This edition of the Forum featured 28 main forum sessions, high-level dialogues and panel sessions, among other highlights. A total of 75 officiating guests, renowned speakers and moderators from near and afar were invited to share their experiences and insights into the resilience of the tourism economy, inbound tourism, integration of culture and tourism among other aspects, navigating the paths and opportunities for high-quality and sustainable tourism development from multiple angles. About 50 bilateral meetings were convened during the Forum, covering tourism, civil aviation, investment promotion, international cooperation and other fields. Business matching sessions were also conducted, engaging over 600 participants on site and effectively forging over 1,000 business-to-business matchings online and offline, which included over 90 successful matchings in Spain Business Matching sessions. The activities facilitated exchange and cooperation among industry delegates from around the world, promoted industry connections and expanded the breadth of opportunities for cooperation. Special interviews, project presentations and other activities were conducted as well to foster international exchange and broaden the scope of cooperation across sectors.

The Forum announced that Hainan Province will become the host province for the 13th Global Tourism Economy Forum in 2027, with the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province signing a memorandum of understanding to further deepen Hainan-Macao cooperation in tourism and related fields. Aligning with the development strategies of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port, both sides will strengthen resource sharing and industry matching to promote the high-quality, synergistic development of their tourism sectors.

The Forum program also featured curated cultural and inspection tours, allowing guests to gain immersive insights into Macao’s diversified “Tourism+” offerings. The itinerary included visiting the World Heritage site – “The Historic Centre of Macao” and attending the themed exhibition “Encounter Ancient China through Museum Cultural Creative Products” jointly presented by 22 cultural institutions nationwide; or touring the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (“Macao Union Medical Center”), the “Hengqin Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Experience Hall” at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao, and the Zhuhai Chimelong International Ocean Resort, among others. These visits allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding of Macao and Hengqin’s ongoing efforts to advance industry collaboration and regional synergy across domains such as “Tourism + Culture” and “Tourism + Big Health”.

Building consensus in crisis and achieving breakthroughs through resilience, the 12th Global Tourism Economy Forum not only provided a clear roadmap for the global cultural and tourism industry to navigate change and transformation, but also embarked on a new journey of deepening cooperation, stretching from a “Macao platform” to Hainan-Macao synergy and on to global outreach. The Forum will continue to serve as a bridge connecting China and the world, and advance the steady progress of the global tourism economy along a path of openness, innovation, and inclusiveness.

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About Global Tourism Economy Forum

Founded in 2012, the Global Tourism Economy Forum is a premier international platform dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of the global tourism economy. Serving as an essential bridge for exchange and cooperation between China and the international community, the Forum convenes leaders from governments, enterprises, academia, and international organizations worldwide to address opportunities and challenges in global tourism, establishing itself as one of the most influential annual events in the global tourism economy sector.

For more details about the Forum, please visit https://gte-forum.com/en/ and follow official social media channels for the latest updates.

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