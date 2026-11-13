PM Modi Highlights Yoga, Ayurveda and India’s Growing Wellness Economy at Prashanti Kutiram Golden Jubilee

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, Karnataka, highlighting India’s growing global influence in Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional medicine. He emphasised the importance of integrating ancient knowledge with modern scientific research while creating new opportunities in healthcare, education, research and the wellness economy.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister described Prashanti Kutiram’s 50-year journey as an inspiring example of dedication, service and institution-building. He noted that the organisation had grown from a modest Yoga centre into a major institution promoting Yoga, research, education and holistic healthcare.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the S-VYASA family and the thousands of practitioners associated with the institution for their contributions to advancing Yoga and wellness.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to H. V. Sheshadri’s Contribution

The celebrations also coincided with the birth centenary of H. V. Sheshadri, whom the Prime Minister remembered for his lifelong commitment to nation-building through character-building.

Highlighting his values of simplicity, discipline and selfless service, Modi said that developing capable and responsible citizens was essential for the country’s progress. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. H. R. Nagendra and Dr. R. Nagarathna in carrying forward this mission through their work in Yoga and healthcare.

Yoga Gains Greater Global Recognition

Highlighting India’s growing cultural and scientific presence internationally, the Prime Minister said that Yoga has become an important global movement over the past 12 years. The International Day of Yoga, celebrated across countries and communities, has helped introduce India’s traditional wellness practices to a wider international audience.

He also pointed to the growing recognition of Yoga in educational institutions, workplaces and international sporting activities. In India, Yogasana has received recognition as a competitive sport and has been included in events such as Khelo India and the National Games.

This development is creating additional opportunities for Yoga practitioners, trainers and professionals to participate in organised sporting competitions and build careers in the field.

Ayurveda and Traditional Medicine Create New Opportunities

The Prime Minister highlighted the growing importance of Ayurveda and traditional medicine in India’s healthcare and economic landscape. He noted that the government has supported research, encouraged Ayurveda-related patents and strengthened institutional mechanisms to expand the reach of traditional healthcare practices.

He also pointed to the increasing international demand for AYUSH and herbal products, reflecting wider interest in India’s traditional knowledge systems.

The establishment of the National Turmeric Board was highlighted as an important step towards improving turmeric production, quality standards and export opportunities. These initiatives can support farmers, processors and businesses involved in the herbal and traditional medicine value chain.

Strengthening Research and International Cooperation

Modi also highlighted India’s efforts to promote international collaboration in traditional medicine. More than 150 Ayurveda training courses have received recognition in different countries, while cooperation agreements have been signed with 28 countries to support the expansion of Ayurveda.

The launch of the e-AYUSH Visa facility is another step towards making it easier for international visitors to access traditional Indian healthcare services.

The Prime Minister also referred to the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is expected to strengthen research, knowledge-sharing and international cooperation in traditional medicine.

Prashanti Kutiram’s Role in Research and Holistic Healthcare

Recognising the contribution of Prashanti Kutiram and S-VYASA, the Prime Minister highlighted their efforts to connect traditional Yoga practices with modern scientific research.

The institution has contributed to training Yoga practitioners, teachers, healthcare professionals and researchers while promoting an integrated approach involving Yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy and modern medicine.

Its research into stress management and lifestyle-related diseases also reflects the growing importance of preventive healthcare. Such initiatives can help strengthen India’s position in wellness education, research and holistic healthcare services.

Growing Potential of India’s Wellness Economy

The Prime Minister called for greater efforts to share India’s traditional knowledge and scientific advancements with the world while creating opportunities for young people. He encouraged Prashanti Kutiram to develop a roadmap for its next phase of growth and continue contributing to the country’s development.

India’s expanding wellness ecosystem offers opportunities across healthcare services, education, research, herbal products, wellness tourism and skill development. Greater investment in scientific validation, professional training and international collaboration can further strengthen the sector.

The Golden Jubilee celebration of Prashanti Kutiram highlighted how traditional knowledge, institutional dedication and modern research can work together to support India’s healthcare ambitions. The Prime Minister’s message also underlined the importance of taking Yoga and Ayurveda beyond cultural recognition and building a stronger ecosystem for research, employment and economic growth.