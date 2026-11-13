When the Saudi desert was green: a 125,000-year-old lakeside reveals how early humans lived

Evidence of early humans hunting, processing plants, and occupying a thriving lakeside during the Green Arabia period.

Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, Nov 13 – The Saudi Heritage Commission has announced the findings of an archaeological and environmental study jointly led by the Commission, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and Griffith University. Megafauna remains, stone tools and rare plant material recovered from the 125,000-year-old lakeside site of Uruq al-Julaybah in Mundafan, southern Saudi Arabia, provide one of the most detailed pictures yet of prehistoric human life in Arabia. Together, the discoveries reveal how early people lived, hunted and used their environment during a greener, wetter period in Arabian history.

Published in Science, the study brings together KAUST researchers spanning geology, archaeology, botany and micropaleontology alongside colleagues at Griffith University and the Saudi Heritage Commission and several other international institutions. The findings add significant evidence to Saudi Arabia’s deep human and environmental history and contribute to a wider understanding of early human presence across the Arabian Peninsula.

Researchers used satellite terrain modeling to map the approximately 340 km² ancient lake, which reached a maximum depth of 29 meters. Sediments, geomorphological data and aquatic remains indicated a relatively stable freshwater body surrounded by vegetation and open grasslands.

The team also carried out systematic grid surveys to collect fossils and stone tools, used two dating methods on sand and fossil teeth, applied 3D-refitting techniques to stone tools, and conducted microscopic and chemical residue analysis of tool surfaces. This comprehensive methodology provided direct insights into how early human populations lived and adapted during the last Interglacial period, a warm, humid phase approximately 125,000 years ago commonly known as Green Arabia.

The team documented more than 500 fossil specimens of plants and animals, including invertebrates, at more than 130 locations across the site. Animal remains included hippos, extinct long-horned buffaloes, camels, Arabian oryx, gazelles and ostriches.

Researchers collected 5,511 stone tools larger than 2 cm from the main study area. More than 98% were made of flint, and analyses showed the use of Levallois techniques in stone tool production.

The tools contain residues of a wide variety of plants, including some that are toxic. Traces of resin and woody tissue suggest the use of hafted weapon tips, while plant residues indicate the processing of tubers, bushes and palm leaves. These traces point to varied uses of plants for food and everyday tasks. Among the most significant findings is evidence of the potential use of toxic plant compounds in hunting technology, understood to be among the first such evidence recorded in Saudi Arabia, alongside some of the earliest evidence of palm-related vegetation found in the region. Together, these findings paint a picture of a population making diverse and sophisticated use of their environment.

What makes this site exceptional is that all of these elements (animal remains, stone tools and plant material) were found together in a single, dated context, allowing researchers to reconstruct in unusual detail the daily lives of the people who occupied this lakeside. The site provides a vivid and unusually complete picture of how humans lived in Green Arabia.

The findings also indicate that the shores of ancient Lake Mundafan brought together freshwater, animals, plants and raw materials during the humid period around 125,000 years ago. This combination supported a range of human activities, including stone tool production, the preparation of hunting equipment, the processing of animal and plant resources, and fiber working.

“It is very exciting to see how the collaboration of so many different specialists allows to reconstruct this uniquely complete picture of life, behavior and the environment in the distant past,” said Professor Frans van Buchem, KAUST Professor of Geology and co-lead scientist.

Dr. Faisal Al-Jibreen, a participating researcher from the Heritage Commission and a professor of Paleolithic archaeology, described the discovery in the sands of Lake Mundafan in the Empty Quarter as an important archaeological find that sheds light on the ancient environment and its relationship with humans and animals in southern Saudi Arabia’s early prehistory.

“This site gives us a rare and richly detailed view of how people lived in a landscape that looks nothing like Arabia today,” said Professor Chris Clarkson, co-lead scientist and Professor of Archaeology at Griffith University’s Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution. “The combination of animal remains, stone tools and plant material in a single, dated context is what makes this discovery so significant.” “Saudi Arabia has an exceptional archaeological heritage. Building Heritage Science capabilities in the Kingdom will enable us to turn the smallest traces into the biggest stories”, said Professor Laurence Hapiot, co-author and Head of Heritage Research at KAUST.

The research underscores the shared commitment of KAUST and its research partners to uncovering the rich prehistory of the Arabian Peninsula, providing pivotal evidence for our understanding of early human life, movement, and technology.

The Heritage Commission supported the study’s fieldwork during the 2023 season, contributed to research funding and facilitated scientific work. The collaboration brought together Griffith University in Australia, KAUST and King Saud University, alongside international universities and research centers specializing in archaeology, ancient environments, history and laboratory analysis.