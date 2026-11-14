Mysuru, Nov 14: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium in Karnataka, India’s first LED dome planetarium.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the new planetarium would bring the wonders of the universe closer to young minds and encourage students to develop an interest in science, astronomy and space research.

He highlighted India’s rich history of astronomy and praised the contributions of great Indian astronomers such as Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya and Nilakantha Somayaji.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s achievements in space exploration, including Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 and the country’s growing capabilities in space technology.

He said that opening the space sector to private participation has created new opportunities for startups and young innovators.

Shri Modi further emphasised the importance of scientific research and innovation through initiatives such as Atal Tinkering Labs, One Nation One Subscription and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that COSMOS Planetarium would inspire students to explore the universe, develop scientific curiosity and contribute to India’s future achievements in science and technology.