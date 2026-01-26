Presence of EU leaders at R-Day celebrations underscores growing strength of partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the presence of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Republic Day celebrations showcases the growing strength of the partnership between both sides.

He noted that Costa and Leyen’s visit to India will add momentum to deepening cooperation between the two sides across various sectors.

“India is privileged to host European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values,” PM Modi posted on X.

“The visit will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors,” he added.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the historic day. The National Flag was unfurled amidst the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a thunderous 21-gun salute performed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen witnessed the historic celebrations as the Chief Guests and, as part of the tradition, were escorted to Kartavya Path by the President’s Bodyguard, ‘Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak’, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. Reviving a tradition discontinued for 40 years, they arrived in the ‘Traditional Buggy, adding a regal charm to the celebrations.

Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit scheduled to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 27.

The European Council, in its statement, said: “The summit will offer an opportunity to build on the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen collaboration across key policy areas such as trade, security and defence, the clean transition and people-to-people cooperation.”

During the summit, the leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda, which aims to increase strategic cooperation between the two sides in four sectors, reinforced by enablers across pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, as well as connectivity and global issues.

The two sides will also discuss trade in the context of the ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement that began in 2007. During the summit, both sides will focus on closer collaboration between the EU and India on security and defence matters. The leaders will also discuss regional and global matters, especially the importance of an effective multilateral system, a free and prosperous Indo‑Pacific region, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East.

–IANS