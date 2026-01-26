Master’s Transportation Wins Economic Development Impact Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jan 26 – Master’s Transportation™, a leading provider of commercial buses and vans, receives the Economic Development Impact Award from the South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. The company earned the honor as part of the Chamber’s annual Community Impact Awards, which recognize organizations for their contributions to the South Kansas City community. This award recognizes Master’s Transportation’s $72 million investment in a new global headquarters that opened in summer 2025, along with a strategic labor plan designed to support more than 30% annual growth while bringing hundreds of jobs to Kansas City and plans to reach 350 total jobs at full capacity within two years.

The Economic Development Impact Award recognizes projects or developments launched within the last 12 months that have created substantial community impact. Master’s Transportation’s new headquarters consolidates five locations into a single state-of-the-art campus featuring a 252,000-square-foot production facility, 36,000-square-foot Class A office space, and a 42,000-square-foot refurbishment and body shop. The facility serves as the company’s global hub for manufacturing, parts distribution, and corporate operations.

“The Kansas City metropolitan area has been our home for over 20 years, and we are honored to move to South Kansas City and receive this recognition from the South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce,” said John Goodbrake, CEO, Master’s Transportation. “Our $72 million investment reflects not only our deep commitment to the community, but our goal to hire and support local residents for years to come.”

The new facility represents Master’s Transportation’s largest single investment in workforce development and infrastructure expansion. The company manufactures commercial shuttle buses, school buses, and specialty vehicles while providing rental, lease, and purchase options nationwide. The consolidated operations allow for increased production capacity and enhanced customer service capabilities across all business divisions.

“This award validates our commitment to being a valuable employer and influential member of the Midwest business community,” said Rita Luukkonen, General Counsel at Masters Transportation. “We believe in moving people forward, and that philosophy extends to creating meaningful career opportunities that contribute to the economic vitality of Kansas City.”

The company operates 12 locations nationwide and employs team members across multiple states, with Kansas City serving as its central hub. Master’s Transportation continues to support local organizations through advocacy and employee involvement, reinforcing its role as a community partner. The headquarters project marks a milestone in the company’s 30-year history of growth and innovation.

Master’s Transportation has been nominated for the Big Impact Award contest in 2026. Voting is now open through January 31, 2026 by clicking here.