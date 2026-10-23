PressRelease.in Launches AI PR Writer to Simplify Press Release Creation for Businesses

The new AI-powered writing assistant helps businesses get started with press releases through announcement-specific templates and an interactive drafting experience.

INDIA — October, 2026 — PressRelease.in, a press release publishing and distribution platform, today announced the launch of its AI PR Writer, a new feature designed to help businesses draft, refine, and polish press releases through an AI-assisted writing experience.

The new feature introduces Bob, an AI PR writing assistant that guides users through the press release drafting process. Instead of starting with a blank page, users can select a relevant announcement template or describe what they want to announce to get started.

Making Press Release Writing More Accessible

Writing a press release can be challenging for startups, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and marketing teams that may not have dedicated public relations resources. Identifying the right structure, organizing key information, and presenting an announcement in a professional format can require time and writing expertise.

PressRelease.in’s AI PR Writer is designed to simplify this initial process by helping users develop their announcements into structured press release drafts.

The assistant supports an interactive writing experience in which users can provide information about their announcements and work toward a refined draft.

Templates for Different Business Announcements

The AI PR Writer features a collection of quick-start templates covering common business communication needs, including:

Product Launches: Announce new products, services, or features.

Announce new products, services, or features. Funding Announcements: Communicate fundraising milestones and investment developments.

Communicate fundraising milestones and investment developments. Strategic Partnerships: Share new collaborations and business partnerships.

Share new collaborations and business partnerships. Events and Conferences: Promote upcoming events, conferences, and industry gatherings.

Promote upcoming events, conferences, and industry gatherings. Executive Appointments: Announce leadership changes and key appointments.

Announce leadership changes and key appointments. Awards and Milestones: Highlight business achievements and recognitions.

Highlight business achievements and recognitions. Company Expansion: Communicate expansion into new markets, offices, or regions.

These templates provide a starting point for users to organize their announcements according to the type of news they want to share.

Supporting Businesses Throughout the PR Journey

With the introduction of the AI PR Writer, PressRelease.in is expanding its efforts to make press release creation more accessible to businesses at different stages of growth.

The feature is intended to support entrepreneurs preparing their first company announcement, startups communicating product and funding milestones, and marketing teams developing press releases for business developments.

By bringing AI-assisted drafting into its platform, PressRelease.in aims to make the press release creation process more approachable while allowing users to review and refine their messaging before publication.

The Future of AI-Assisted Public Relations

As businesses explore new ways to create and distribute digital content, AI-assisted writing tools are becoming an increasingly relevant part of marketing and communications workflows.

PressRelease.in’s AI PR Writer represents a step toward integrating AI into the press release creation process. The broader opportunity is to help businesses communicate important developments more clearly and prepare announcements for distribution through relevant media channels.

About PressRelease.in

PressRelease.in is a press release publishing and distribution platform that helps businesses communicate company announcements, product launches, funding updates, partnerships, and other important developments. The platform offers press release publishing and distribution solutions to help businesses strengthen their digital presence and share their stories with relevant audiences.

For more information, visithttps://PressRelease.in.

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