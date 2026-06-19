Rajasthan Weather Alert: Storms and Rain Expected

Jaipur, June 19: A fresh western disturbance is set to influence weather conditions across Rajasthan over the next few days, bringing increased cloud cover, thunderstorms, and chances of light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the state.

Meteorological assessments indicate a shift from prevailing hot and dry conditions to a more unstable weather pattern. The system is expected to affect both eastern and western regions, leading to fluctuating temperatures and localized weather activity.

Some areas may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, while isolated pockets could also witness dust storms due to dry surface conditions in western districts. The intensity and distribution of rainfall are likely to vary across regions.

The incoming weather system is expected to provide partial relief from heat conditions in several districts, with daytime temperatures likely to remain comparatively moderate due to increased cloud cover.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, avoid open areas during lightning, and secure loose objects in view of strong winds. Farmers have also been urged to take precautions to protect crops and stored produce.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring the system and will issue updated forecasts as conditions evolve.

Overall, Rajasthan is expected to remain under active weather influence over the coming days, with intermittent spells of rain, wind, and cloud development.