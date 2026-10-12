Rayagada Division Landslide Disrupts Rail Services in Odisha; Several Trains Cancelled Till October 21

Koraput, Oct. 12 (UDN): Train services in Odisha’s Rayagada railway division have been disrupted following a landslide between MVG and CTS stations, prompting the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to cancel several trains and modify the routes of others.

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According to a railway bulletin, the changes will affect multiple express and passenger services connecting Visakhapatnam, Kirandul, Jagdalpur, Rourkela, Howrah and Bhubaneswar. Passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check the latest service updates before leaving for their journey.

Four Express Trains Cancelled

The following trains have been cancelled for the specified dates:

18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express: October 13 to 20.

18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express: October 13 to 20.

18107 Rourkela–Jagdalpur Express: October 13 to 20.

18108 Jagdalpur–Rourkela Express: October 14 to 21.

Other Trains to Run on Restricted Routes

Several other services will operate with changes to their originating or terminating stations.

18005 Howrah–Jagdalpur Express: Will terminate at Koraput from October 13 to 20.

18006 Jagdalpur–Howrah Express: Will originate from Koraput from October 15 to 22.

18447 Bhubaneswar–Jagdalpur Express: Will terminate at Koraput from October 13 to 20.

18448 Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Express: Will originate from Koraput from October 14 to 21.

58501 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger: Will terminate at Koraput from October 13 to 20, subject to a separate October 13 adjustment.

58502 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger: Will originate from Koraput from October 13 to 20, subject to a separate October 13 adjustment.

The affected services will not operate between Koraput and Jagdalpur during the respective periods.

Additional Traffic Block on KK Line

Separately, railway authorities have given in-principle approval for an eight-hour traffic block at DPC Yard on the KK line in the Rayagada division on October 13. The block is linked to the proposed launch of a Limited Height Subway (LHS).

Due to this arrangement, Train Nos. 58501 and 58502, scheduled to operate on October 13, will instead terminate and originate at Araku, respectively, rather than Koraput, as previously notified.

Passengers Advised to Check Updates

Railway authorities have urged passengers to verify train schedules and operational changes before travelling. Updates will be available through station notice boards, public announcement systems, media reports, bulk SMS alerts and official railway websites and apps.

Passengers using the Koraput–Jagdalpur route should pay particular attention to the revised arrangements to avoid inconvenience during the disruption.