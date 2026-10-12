Vegetable Prices Surge Across Odisha, Household Budgets Come Under Pressure

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (UDN): A sharp rise in vegetable prices across Odisha has left consumers struggling to manage their daily household expenses, with several commonly used vegetables selling for Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg in retail markets. The price hike has placed an additional burden on middle-class families already grappling with rising kitchen expenses.

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Brinjal, okra, pointed gourd and bitter gourd are among the vegetables commanding higher prices in markets across the state. Consumers say the sudden increase over the past few days has made even routine vegetable shopping increasingly expensive.

Prices Remain High in Cuttack Markets

At Chhatra Bazaar, one of Cuttack’s major vegetable markets, onions are selling at Rs 60 per kg, while pointed gourd is priced at Rs 80 per kg. Brinjal costs Rs 60 per kg, whereas tomatoes are available at Rs 40 per kg.

Bitter gourd, spine gourd, yardlong beans and okra are also selling at around Rs 60 per kg, adding to the financial strain on consumers.

Bhubaneswar Consumers Face Similar Rates

A similar trend has been reported at Unit-1 Haat in Bhubaneswar. Onions are selling at Rs 60 per kg, while pointed gourd and brinjal are priced at Rs 50 per kg. Tomatoes are available at Rs 40 per kg.

Bitter gourd and okra are commanding prices ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg. Spine gourd is selling at Rs 60 per kg, while ridge gourd costs Rs 50 per kg.

With several essential vegetables becoming more expensive, consumers say they are being forced to cut back on purchases or adjust their daily menus to stay within their budgets.

Rainfall, Supply Disruptions Blamed for Price Hike

Prolonged rainfall over the past few days has been cited as one of the reasons behind the price surge. The adverse weather conditions are reportedly affecting crops and disrupting the supply of vegetables to markets across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other coastal areas of Odisha.

Odisha’s dependence on supplies from other states during certain periods also contributes to price fluctuations, according to Sudhakar Panda, general secretary of the State Business Association.

“Vegetable prices tend to remain high during this season as we depend heavily on supplies from other states. This increases prices. While wholesalers sell vegetables at lower prices, some vendors double the rates, putting consumers under financial pressure,” Panda said.

His remarks point to concerns over the gap between wholesale and retail prices, with consumers bearing the brunt of rising costs at the marketplace.

Middle-Class Families Feel the Pinch

The price rise has become a concern for households trying to balance food expenses with other essential needs. Consumers say their incomes have not increased in line with the rising cost of everyday commodities, making it increasingly difficult to manage monthly budgets.

“The rise in prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, has affected the budget of the middle-income group. While our income has not increased, the prices of kitchen essentials have risen significantly,” a consumer said.

As vegetable prices remain elevated, consumers are hoping for improved supplies and a moderation in retail rates in the coming days. Until then, households across Odisha may continue to feel the pressure of increasingly expensive everyday essentials.