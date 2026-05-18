Renew & Restore at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

As Mumbai settles into the peak of summer in May, with rising temperatures and heavy humidity, the need for a moment of calm and restoration becomes impossible to resist. At Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, The Spa introduces a thoughtfully curated wellness journey designed to offer a refreshing escape from the city’s heat. This restorative experience relaxes the body, soothes the mind and supports overall wellbeing, helping to ease tension, rebalance energy and create a sense of lightness and renewal, perfectly aligned with the demands of the season.

The 150-minute experience begins with a gentle welcome ritual and calming foot cleanse, setting the tone for relaxation. This is followed by a 90-minute customised massage focused on relieving stress and encouraging deep physical relaxation. A 60-minute personalised facial follows, tailored to refresh the skin and enhance its natural glow. Mindful breathing and gentle stretches are incorporated throughout the treatment, creating a sense of balance and ease. The experience concludes with a nourishing ritual, leaving guests feeling relaxed and refreshed.