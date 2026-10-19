Rescued Orangutan Returns Home to Indonesia After Being Found in an Indian Bathroom

Maharashtra, Oct 19: A three-year-old orangutan rescued from suspected wildlife traffickers in Maharashtra has returned to its native Indonesia after months of specialised care and rehabilitation.

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The young male orangutan was reportedly discovered inside a cramped cage in a residential bathroom in Palava City, Dombivli. Following the rescue, the animal was taken to a facility in Nagpur before being transferred to the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, operated by Vantara, in March 2025.

On Monday, October 19, 2026, the orangutan was flown from Ahmedabad to Jakarta under the supervision of Indian wildlife authorities, Vantara personnel and representatives of the Indonesian government.

After arriving in Jakarta, the animal was scheduled to be placed in a designated quarantine facility before moving to a specialised rehabilitation centre for further care.

The repatriation marks a significant step in international cooperation against illegal wildlife trafficking. Orangutans are listed under Appendix I of CITES, which provides the highest level of protection against international commercial trade.

The case highlights the importance of rescuing trafficked wildlife and ensuring that animals receive appropriate care and, wherever possible, are returned to their country of origin.