Open Banking and the Future of Financial Services in Singapore

Singapore’s financial services industry is moving towards a more connected digital future, with open banking creating new opportunities for banks, businesses and consumers. By enabling the secure sharing of financial information between authorised service providers, open banking is changing how people manage money, access credit and make financial decisions.

The shift is also reshaping competition across the banking sector. Customers increasingly expect convenient digital services, personalised financial insights and smoother transactions. At the same time, businesses are looking for faster payments, more efficient financial management and better access to funding.

Singapore has taken a market-driven approach to open banking, encouraging financial institutions to collaborate with technology companies rather than relying exclusively on mandatory data-sharing requirements. As the ecosystem develops, its success will depend on how effectively innovation can be balanced with data privacy, cybersecurity and customer trust.

Singapore’s Approach to Open Banking

Singapore’s open banking framework has developed through regulatory guidance, industry cooperation and voluntary participation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has encouraged financial innovation, while the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) has supported industry collaboration and the development of API guidelines.

Application programming interfaces (APIs) allow different digital systems to communicate and exchange information under defined conditions. In financial services, they can support connections between banks, payment providers and other authorised platforms, helping businesses develop services that work across different systems.

Unlike jurisdictions that have introduced extensive mandatory open banking frameworks, Singapore has generally favoured a more flexible approach. This gives financial institutions room to develop partnerships, test new services and respond to changing customer needs.

However, voluntary participation can also result in differences in the availability and consistency of services. Wider adoption will depend on common technical standards, clear commercial benefits and confidence that financial information is being handled responsibly.

For Singapore, the objective is to create an environment in which financial institutions can collaborate more effectively while maintaining strong safeguards for consumers and businesses.

From Open Banking to Open Finance

Open banking initially focused on making selected banking information and services accessible through secure digital connections. The broader concept of open finance extends this idea across a wider range of financial products and services.

Singapore’s Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex) illustrates this movement towards connected financial information. It enables individuals to retrieve a consolidated view of eligible financial information from participating financial institutions and government agencies through supported services, with access governed by applicable consent and security arrangements.

For consumers, this can make financial planning easier by bringing information from different sources into a more coordinated view. Instead of reviewing separate accounts and financial products individually, people can gain a clearer understanding of their overall financial position.

This can be particularly useful when planning for retirement, managing debt, building savings or assessing long-term financial commitments.

For financial institutions, connected data creates opportunities to develop more relevant services and improve customer experiences. However, the value of open finance depends on the quality of the information, the reliability of connections between systems and clear rules governing how data can be used.

Digital Banking Is Changing Customer Expectations

The expansion of digital-first banking is increasing competition in Singapore’s financial services market. Customers are becoming accustomed to mobile-based account access, digital onboarding and services designed around convenience.

This is encouraging traditional banks and newer financial institutions to improve their digital offerings and rethink how they engage with customers. Rather than competing solely on the range of products available, providers are increasingly looking at service quality, personalisation, accessibility and the overall customer experience.

Open banking can support this transformation by enabling authorised connections between financial institutions and external service providers. Such connections can help customers access more integrated financial tools while allowing businesses to develop services that respond to specific needs.

For banks, the challenge is to combine technological improvements with reliable service and strong customer relationships. Digital convenience must be supported by transparent fees, dependable systems and effective customer assistance.

As competition increases, institutions that use technology to solve genuine customer problems are likely to be better positioned to build lasting relationships.

Embedded Finance Creates New Business Opportunities

Embedded finance is bringing financial services into digital platforms that people and businesses already use. Instead of treating banking as a separate activity, this approach integrates payments, financing and other financial products into broader commercial experiences.

For businesses, these services can simplify transactions and reduce the administrative burden associated with managing payments. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in particular, may benefit from better cash-flow visibility, more efficient payment collection and access to financial tools integrated into their existing workflows.

For consumers, embedded finance can make routine transactions more convenient and help connect spending with budgeting and savings tools.

Open banking can contribute to this development by allowing authorised providers to access relevant financial information and build services around customer requirements.

However, convenience must be accompanied by transparency. Customers need to understand who provides a financial product, what fees apply, how their information is used and what protections are available if a transaction fails. Clear disclosures and appropriate safeguards will be essential as financial services become more integrated into everyday digital activities.

Artificial Intelligence Could Make Financial Services More Personalised

The combination of open finance and artificial intelligence is creating opportunities to improve financial planning, risk assessment and customer service.

With appropriate permissions, access to broader financial information can help digital tools provide a more complete picture of an individual’s income, spending and financial commitments. AI-powered applications may use this information to identify spending patterns, support budgeting, improve financial forecasts and offer more relevant insights.

Businesses could also benefit from better financial analysis. Access to suitable transaction and cash-flow information may help lenders assess a company’s repayment capacity more comprehensively, including where conventional credit records provide an incomplete picture.

For smaller businesses, this could create additional opportunities to demonstrate financial stability and seek suitable financing. However, better data access does not automatically guarantee loan approval or more affordable credit.

Financial institutions must ensure that automated assessments are fair, reliable and appropriately monitored. Inaccurate information, biased algorithms or unclear decision-making can disadvantage customers rather than help them.

Responsible AI adoption will therefore require strong data governance, suitable human oversight and clear explanations of important financial decisions.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Remain Critical

As more financial information moves between connected systems, protecting customer data becomes increasingly important. Open banking can create new digital connections, and each connection must be managed carefully to reduce the risk of unauthorised access, fraud and service disruption.

Singapore’s regulatory environment includes the Personal Data Protection Act and sector-specific requirements overseen by MAS. The obligations applicable to a financial service depend on its activities, institutional status and relevant regulations.

Financial institutions and technology providers need secure authentication, appropriate access controls, ongoing monitoring and effective incident-response procedures. They must also explain how information is collected, shared, stored and used.

Customer consent should be meaningful and informed. People need to understand what they are agreeing to and have appropriate ways to manage permissions under the relevant service arrangements.

Trust will be one of the most important factors determining the future of open banking. Even sophisticated technology will struggle to gain widespread acceptance if customers are uncertain about the safety of their financial information.

What Open Banking Means for Singapore’s Financial Future

Open banking has the potential to make Singapore’s financial services industry more connected, competitive and responsive to customer needs. By supporting secure data sharing and collaboration between institutions, it can encourage innovation in payments, lending, financial planning and business services.

However, the benefits will not emerge automatically. Financial institutions must invest in reliable technology, establish effective partnerships and ensure that new services provide clear value. Regulators and industry participants will also need to maintain appropriate standards for data protection, operational resilience and customer transparency.

For consumers, the long-term opportunity lies in gaining greater control over their financial information and accessing more useful financial tools. For businesses, particularly SMEs, connected services could help improve cash-flow management and make financial processes more efficient.

Ultimately, the success of open banking in Singapore will depend on whether it delivers practical benefits without weakening customer confidence. A financial ecosystem built on secure data sharing, responsible innovation and meaningful competition can create opportunities for both established institutions and emerging providers.

As Singapore continues to develop its digital financial infrastructure, open banking and open finance could become increasingly important to the way money is managed, financial decisions are made and businesses grow.