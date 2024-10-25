Sushma Group Set to Deliver Over 500 Possessions in FY 24-25 Across Four Premium Developments

Sushma Group, a leading name in Punjab’s real estate market, is all set to deliver 500+ more possessions in the FY-24-25 across its four premium residential projects : Sushma Valencia, Sushma Grande NXT, Sushma Joy Nest MOH 1, and Sushma Joy Nest ZRK 1. Having already delivered 300+ homes in this FY the group is geared to mark milestones and underscore its commitment to delivering quality homes in key locations across Zirakpur and Mohali.

Strategically located on the 200-ft-wide PR-7 Airport Ring Road, Sushma Valencia offers exquisite 3BHK villa floors featuring the timeless elegance of classic Spanish architecture. As a part of the region’s largest organized mega township, the project is distinguished by its expansive design, with more than 45% open green spaces, lush lawns, and up to 60-foot-wide internal roads with service lanes. Villa floors are equipped with elevators for enhanced comfort. The project is adjacent to a renowned school and is within close proximity to a proposed hospital, international food chains, hotels, retail outlets, and an entertainment hub, making it a perfect blend of luxury and convenience.

Mr. Aggarwal, a satisfied buyer of Sushma Valencia, expressed, “We are extremely grateful to Sushma Group; through them, we found our dream home at Sushma Valencia. The quality construction and premium amenities used in the project gave us peace of mind.”

Next comes Sushma Grande NXT, an extension of Sushma Chandigarh Grande. Strategically located on the Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway near Best Price, Zirakpur, it offers seamless connectivity to Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and New Delhi. Spread over 3.5 acres of land, the project features G+12-storey apartments equipped with exclusive amenities like Power Backup, a Kids’ Play Area, a Kids’ Club, Flower Gardens, etc.

Sushma Joy Nest MOH 1, located on the 200-foot-wide Airport Ring Road PR7 near Aerocity, Mohali, offers the community a modern lifestyle. The project offers 2BHK and 3BHK apartments across 13 towers equipped with all the amenities needed for a modern life. Buyers can enjoy a range of amenities designed for a healthy and active lifestyle, including an operational clubhouse with a swimming pool, an open fitness center, a basketball court, a skating rink, and a jogging track. Sushma Joynest MOH 1 is the perfect blend of privacy, security, and recreation, providing residents with everything they need for a modern, peaceful, and enjoyable life.

Sushma Joy Nest ZRK 1 is designed to provide affordable yet luxurious 3BHK homes. As the only residential project connecting both the National Highway and the International Airport road, it offers unparalleled accessibility. The project features a G+5-storey with lift facilities and a fully operational clubhouse, making it an attractive option for families looking for comfortable living in a well-connected location.

Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group, said, “We are extremely excited about constantly delivering happiness across our projects. Through these developments, we are committed to delivering exceptional living spaces that combine modern architecture with convenience and comfort. This announcement aligns with our dedication to curating premium projects with superior craftsmanship.”

Over the past 16 years, Sushma Group has successfully delivered 15 projects, reinforcing its commitment to the highest levels of customer satisfaction. With projects spanning Zirakpur, Kasauli, Mansa, Barnala, and Ludhiana, Sushma Group is renowned for offering uncompromised quality. Each project features premium amenities, expansive spaces, and strategic connectivity, ensuring high rental yields for investors while providing the perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and connectivity for residents.