The Profile Virtual Services Inc. Expands to Ottawa After 15 Years in Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada, October 25, 2024 –The Profile Virtual Services Inc., a pioneer in coworking and virtual office solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Ottawa, Ontario, marking a significant milestone in the company’s 15-year journey. This strategic move brings The Profile’s premium virtual business address and mailbox services to Canada’s capital, extending its offerings beyond its Vancouver roots.

Bringing Vancouver’s Best to Ottawa

Founded in 2009 as Vancouver’s first large-scale coworking space, The Profile has evolved with the changing business landscape. In response to the post-pandemic shift in work dynamics, the company transitioned to exclusively provide virtual business address services, cementing its position as an industry leader in remote business solutions.

The company currently serves clients in 30 countries around the world providing a presence in 3 locations in Vancouver, British Columbia. “Now the Profile’s expansion to Ottawa not only marks a new chapter for the company but also introduces a valuable resource for businesses looking to establish or enhance their professional presence in Canada’s capital,” said Kevin Penstock.

A New Location in Ontario

Now open at 222 Somerset Street West in Ottawa, “The commercial office was purchased, not leased, which is a testament to our commitment to join the dynamic business ecosystem in Ottawa for the long run,” said Kevin Penstock. Ontario-based businesses and entrepreneurs can now register their business using a real office address ensuring compliance, security and professionalism.

Unparalleled Service Quality

The Profile stands out in the industry for several reasons:

1. Locally owned business, not a franchise or multinational corporation.

2. The company owns its own commercial office spaces, not leased, to demonstrate commitment to long-term continuity not matched in the industry.

3. Offering virtual business address and mailbox services, check deposit, virtual phone, enterprise document management and automation offerings tailored to modern business needs.

4. The Profile’s successful pivot post-pandemic to virtual-only services demonstrates its agility and forward-thinking approach and meeting the needs of work-from-home, remote and flex office adaptors.