TOISA 2025 Marks a Milestone: Indian Sports Achieves Unrivaled Glory

February 25, 2025 | Lucknow, India: The seventh edition of the Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) concluded with an extraordinary celebration of Indian sporting excellence, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s sporting history. The star-studded ceremony in Lucknow brought together the finest athletes, sporting legends, and dignitaries to honor achievements across an unprecedented range of sporting disciplines.

Cricket legend Jasprit Bumrah and batting sensation Smriti Mandhana clinched the cricket honors, while Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and sprint sensation Jyothi Yarraji dominated the athletics category. In a remarkable achievement, chess prodigy Gukesh D and shooting star Manu Bhaker shared the prestigious Sportsperson of the Year awards.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, led by Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, was recognised as the Team of the Year, highlighting their remarkable international success. The women’s hockey team, anchored by goalkeeper Savita, received special acclaim for their exceptional performance.

“Hosting TOISA 2024 in Lucknow symbolises Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to sports development. Our state has produced champions across disciplines, and tonight’s ceremony shows how sports can transform lives and communities. When we see young athletes from small towns receiving these prestigious awards, it sends a powerful message that excellence in sports knows no boundaries. This celebration will inspire thousands of young athletes in our state and across India,” remarked Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. “TOISA has grown beyond just being India’s premier sports awards – it’s now a movement that celebrates our nation’s sporting spirit. Tonight in Lucknow, we saw champions from 36 different sports sharing one stage. From small towns to big cities, from traditional sports to new ones, these winners show how India is changing as a sporting nation. What makes TOISA special is that it recognizes not just the famous names, but also the new heroes who are inspiring young Indians to take up sports. This is exactly what we at Times Internet wanted to achieve – a platform that tells every young athlete that their dreams matter,” says Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet. Cricket icon Kapil Dev, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, shared his perspective: “Receiving this honor at TOISA 2025 is special because it represents how far Indian sports have come. In my playing days, cricket was everything, but today I see champions from kabaddi, kho kho, para sports, and so many other disciplines. This shows the true spirit of new India. To the young athletes here tonight – you are not just winning medals, you are changing how the world sees Indian sports. This is just the beginning of India’s sporting success story.” “Tonight at TOISA 2024, we witnessed the remarkable depth of Indian sports. Every winner represents India’s sporting revolution, from our Olympic champions to emerging talents from small towns. What makes this year special is how each story shows India’s journey toward becoming a global sporting powerhouse. We’re proud TOISA has evolved into a platform that celebrates excellence and inspires the next generation of champions,” said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head at Times Internet.

Paralympic athletes showcased India’s growing Paralympic movement, with Sumit Antil named Para Sportsperson of the Year. The Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) shared the Federation of the Year honor with Hockey India, recognising their outstanding contributions to Indian sports.

Emerging talents like Aman Sehrawat and young achievers across disciplines received recognition, reinforcing TOISA’s commitment to nurturing future sports stars. Special recognition was given to athletes from Uttar Pradesh, including promising talents like Shaili Singh and Annu Rani.

The ceremony celebrated achievements across traditional and emerging sports, from badminton champions Lakshya Sen and Anmol Kharb to archery stars Dhiraj Bommadevara and Aditi Swami. Para sports received equal prominence, with outstanding performers like Sheetal Devi and Avani Lekhara honored for their remarkable achievements.

The seventh edition of TOISA has set new benchmarks in recognizing sporting excellence, reflecting India’s emergence as a multi-sport nation. The ceremony not only celebrated current champions but also inspired the next generation of Indian athletes, with notable recognition going to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and other federations for their transformative work.