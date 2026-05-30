Semiconductor Self-Reliance Key to Viksit Bharat Vision: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, May 30: India’s semiconductor initiative has been identified as a strategic priority for strengthening technological self-reliance and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat, according to NITI Aayog.

The policy body noted that semiconductors are a foundational component of the modern digital economy, powering critical sectors such as electronics, telecommunications, automotive systems, defence applications, and advanced computing. Ensuring domestic capability in this sector is therefore viewed as essential for reducing import dependency and enhancing national technological resilience.

NITI Aayog observed that recent global supply chain disruptions have reinforced the need for a robust and integrated semiconductor ecosystem within India. Efforts are underway to strengthen design capabilities, attract investment, and develop a skilled talent pool to support the sector’s long-term growth.

The statement highlighted that semiconductor development is not only an industrial goal but also a strategic requirement for securing India’s future in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, 5G networks, and high-performance computing.

It further emphasized that achieving meaningful progress in this sector will require sustained policy support, global collaboration, infrastructure readiness, and coordinated engagement between government, industry, and academic institutions.

The initiative aligns with India’s broader objective of building a globally competitive manufacturing base and positioning the country as a significant contributor to the global semiconductor value chain.