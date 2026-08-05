VAHDAM India Appoints Akhil Arora as Chief Business Officer for UK & Europe

New Delhi, Aug 5: VAHDAM India, the homegrown global wellness brand bringing India’s finest herbs and botanicals to consumers worldwide, today announced the elevation of Akhil Arora as Chief Business Officer – UK & Europe.

In his expanded mandate, Akhil will lead VAHDAM’s UK and Europe business end to end, with complete ownership of the region’s strategy, growth, profitability, and P&L. He will oversee all channels across the region, including direct-to-consumer platforms, online marketplaces, offline retail, and distribution, while building the organisation and partnerships required to establish VAHDAM as a leading wellness brand across these markets.

Akhil has been an integral part of VAHDAM’s growth story for over eight years, having joined the company in 2018 as Senior Business Analyst to the CEO. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, he has held multiple leadership roles at VAHDAM and played an instrumental role in building and scaling the company’s global online business.

In his new role, Akhil will define the strategic direction of the UK and Europe business, including revenue and profitability growth, brand building, category expansion, consumer acquisition, marketplace leadership, D2C growth, retail and distribution expansion, pricing strategy, supply-chain alignment, working-capital efficiency, and the development of high-performing regional teams.

He will continue to report to Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO of VAHDAM India, and will work closely with the company’s leadership and functional teams to build the UK and Europe region into a significant global business for VAHDAM.

Commenting on the elevation, Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO, VAHDAM India, said:

“Akhil has played an instrumental role in shaping VAHDAM®’s growth over the last eight years, particularly in building and scaling our global online business. As we move towards a geography-led organisation and work to establish the UK and Europe as one of our largest global markets, his leadership will be critical in building a consumer-first, locally relevant, and profitable business across the region.”

On his elevation, Akhil Arora, Chief Business Officer – UK & Europe, VAHDAM® India, said: