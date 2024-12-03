Vedatya and Leeds Beckett University Sign MOU to open opportunities for International Business Management Pathways for students

3 December 2024 New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move to enhance international education opportunities, Vedatya, one of India’s renowned institutes (affiliated with Gurugram University) has partnered with Leeds Beckett University, UK. The partnership aims to enrich Vedatya’s BBA program with international exposure and collaborative opportunities.

This transformative collaboration provides Vedatya students with direct access to globally recognised programs, equipping them with the skills and credentials to excel in the international arena.

Through this Memorandum of Understanding, eligible Vedatya students can seamlessly enter specific courses at Leeds Beckett University, gaining exposure to advanced academic frameworks and global industry practices. The partnership not only enhances academic offerings but also creates avenues for students to engage with diverse cultures, global networks, and international markets.

Highlighting the potential of this initiative, Managing Promoter, Amit Kapur, at Vedatya, shared, ”This collaboration with Leeds Beckett University is a monumental step in fulfilling our vision of providing students with a truly global education. It paves the way for them to access international opportunities, build cross-cultural competencies, and prepare for leadership roles in an interconnected world economy. We are confident that this collaboration will open new avenues for our students and faculty, fostering innovation and global engagement.”

Students who meet the rigorous eligibility criteria, including proficiency in English (minimum IELTS 6.0 with no band below 5.5 or equivalent), will be guided through academic counselling to align their aspirations with courses best suited for their career goals. Beyond academics, students will benefit from induction programs, accommodation assistance, and the unparalleled support of a globally reputed institution.

On completing their courses, students will graduate with globally recognised certifications, positioning them as competitive professionals ready to take on the challenges of international industries. This partnership reaffirms Vedatya’s commitment to bridging local expertise with global platforms and Leeds Beckett University’s dedication to fostering impactful international collaborations.

With this five-year partnership, Vedatya Institute has once again demonstrated its leadership in creating transformative learning experiences, ensuring that its students are future-ready in a dynamic global market.