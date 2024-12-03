ViewSonic’s New Gaming Monitor: 520Hz Refresh Rate, 4K OLED, Dual Mode

India, 3rd Dec, 2024, An exclusive leak reveals that ViewSonic is set to unveil a game-changing next-gen gaming monitor designed to take the gaming experience to unprecedented levels of performance and visual quality. Among the highlights is an impressive 520Hz refresh rate, providing ultra-smooth motion and lightning-fast responsiveness ideal for competitive gamers. Features like 1ms MPRT response time and AMD FreeSync Premium ensure minimal motion blur and screen tearing, even in the most intense gameplay.

Additionally, there will be a new gaming model with stunning 4K OLED displays and Dual Mode technology, allowing users to seamlessly switch between 4K resolution for cinematic visuals and ultra-high refresh rates. The 4K OLED displays deliver deep blacks, vibrant colours, and remarkable contrast, perfect for gamers and content creators seeking top-tier image quality.

ViewSonic’s upcoming gaming monitors are set to raise the bar in the gaming industry. Gamers and creators alike are eagerly anticipating the release of these.