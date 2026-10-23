Youth4 Rising Bharat – Kedar Drive 2026: Aarushi Nishank Leads National Expedition for Environmental Awareness and Himalayan Conservation

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Actor, producer and social activist Aarushi Nishank spearheaded the launch of Youth4 Rising Bharat – Kedar Drive 2026 in New Delhi on October 22, with Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, flagging off the expedition. The initiative aims to mobilise youth and citizens for environmental awareness, sustainable practices and the conservation of the ecologically fragile Himalayan region, with Shri Kedarnath Dham as a key destination.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated Aarushi Nishank’s leadership and described her as an emerging national youth icon, recognising her efforts to inspire young people to participate in environmental conservation, nation-building and social service. He acknowledged the importance of her initiative in bringing together students, volunteers and citizens around the shared mission of protecting the Himalayas and promoting a cleaner, greener India. The appreciation highlighted Aarushi’s growing role in connecting youth leadership with environmental responsibility and translating the spirit of public participation into meaningful action.

Speaking about the initiative, Aarushi Nishank said, “Youth4 Rising Bharat – Kedar Drive 2026 is more than an expedition to Kedarnath; it is a collective call to action, especially for our youth, to take responsibility for protecting our environment. The Himalayas are an invaluable ecological heritage and a vital lifeline. Safeguarding their rivers, forests and biodiversity is our shared responsibility. Through this campaign, we aim to transform environmental awareness into meaningful action and inspire a lasting culture of sustainability, service and responsible citizenship.”

The national expedition brings together students from IITs, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the University of Delhi and Gujarat University, along with National Service Scheme (NSS) members, India Foundation, Sparsh Ganga Abhiyaan volunteers, environmental activists, social media influencers, media representatives and participants associated with India Foundation. The campaign aims to mobilise more than 10,000 volunteers and inspire citizens to make environmental responsibility an integral part of everyday life.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, the drive promotes tree plantation, cleanliness, responsible tourism, plastic reduction and sustainable waste management. It seeks to connect India’s spiritual heritage with the responsibility of protecting the Himalayas, their rivers, forests and biodiversity.

Aarushi Nishank: Bridging Cinema and Social Impact

Aarushi Nishank is an actor, producer, social activist and environmental advocate whose work spans cinema, culture and community initiatives. As a co founder of Sparsh Ganga Abhiyaan and founder of Plastic Se Punya, she has championed environmental awareness, river conservation and responsible plastic use.

Her entertainment career includes producing the web series Life Hill Gayi for Disney+ Hotstar, Lucky in Love for Amazon Mini and association with T-Series music albums including Wafa Na Raas Aayee and Teri Galliyon Se.

In 2025, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting sustainability through fashion incorporating recycled textile waste and traditional Indian craftsmanship. Her journey reflects an effort to use creative platforms to communicate messages of environmental responsibility and social change.

About Youth4 Rising Bharat

Youth4 Rising Bharat is a youth-focused initiative dedicated to inspiring young minds to take an active role in building a stronger, more progressive, and responsible India. Through meaningful programs, awareness activities, and opportunities for participation, the initiative encourages young people to develop leadership, confidence, creativity, and a spirit of social responsibility.

Youth4 Rising Bharat believes that empowered and informed youth can become the driving force behind positive change. By creating opportunities for learning, collaboration, and community engagement, it aims to nurture young citizens who contribute to a brighter and more inclusive future for the nation.

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