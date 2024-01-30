Football knockouts and kabbadi matches take centre stage at Delhi SFA Championships

New Delhi, January 30th, 2024: Day 2 at the Delhi SFA Championships unfolded with the kickoff of football at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Kabaddi at the Noida Educational Academy.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium football enthusiasts in the U-18 boys quarterfinals battled out for victory on the field. U-18 footballer Kshaunish Gawri from GD Goenka Public School, and a victorious participant in the Goa Super Cup charity match, expressed, “I started playing football in 2014, inspired by Messi’s humble journey from a small town. My parents and coaches have been extremely supportive in my journey, especially my mother, who has done everything within her capacity to support me. Joining the Delhi Dynamos training camp in 2018 helped me understand the fundamentals of the game. I believe that every experience, be it a win or a loss, is an important part of our lives, and while we faced a disheartening loss at the SFA Championships today, it reminded us that there’s always room for growth. Championships like this one bring out our competitive side while humbling us parallelly, and hence, I look forward to participating at SFA Championships again.

Simultaneously, kabaddi enthusiasts were treated to riveting encounters in the U-14 boys finals and the U-17 and U-19 boys semi-finals. The U-14 finals Modern School Noida Sector 11, bag their podium position, for gold.

Results for Day 2

SPORT: Football Event Type Gender Team 1 vs Team 2 Score U-18 Male KVS, Tagore Garden vs Prudence School 16B, Dwarka 2-1 U-18 Male Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar vs Kaushalya World School, Greater Noida 2-3 U-18 Male Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram vs GD Goenka Public School 6-0

Demonstrating the power of sport in transforming the society, Day 3 will celebrate female athletes

participating at the SFA Championships in New Delhi, as part of the ‘She is Gold’ initiative. The day promises even more excitement with the kickoff of Athletics, Basketball, Football (U10 & U12), kho-kho, Tennis, and Volleyball.

SFA Championships is poised to make sports accessible for school athletes across the country, thereby empowering today’s talent to become the Champions of tomorrow. The journey to represent the country at the Olympics, is what SFA Championships is enabling for emerging athletes.